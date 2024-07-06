Motorcyclist’s leg severed in Nakhon Ratchasima bridge crash

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

A young man riding a big bike lost control of his vehicle, crashing into a bridge railing, resulting in a severe injury where his leg was severed and he fell 7 metres. He remains in ICU in critical condition.

The motorcycle accident occurred in Nakhon Ratchasima, northeast Thailand yesterday, July 5. The incident was reported by local journalists who detailed that a Yamaha R1 motorcycle, black in colour, lost control and crashed into the bridge railing on Mittraphap Road at the Sam Yaek Pak Thong Chai overpass in Nai Mueang, Mueang district. The motorbike was heading towards Pak Thong Chai district.

The accident caused serious injuries to the rider, identified as Natthaphong Rangkathok. He was rendered unconscious with severe head trauma. His right leg, from below the knee, was severed and thrown off the bridge, landing on the road 7 metres below.

Rescue workers from Hook 31 Nakhon Ratchasima were quick to respond, providing initial first aid before transferring him to Bangkok-Ratchasima Hospital, which is approximately 5 kilometres from the accident scene.

Investigations by Pho Klang Police Station revealed that Natthaphong lost control of his vehicle upon reaching the elevated road, resulting in a violent collision with the bridge railing. He is currently in the ICU, receiving close medical attention. His condition remains critical and he is not yet out of danger.

Witnesses and locals expressed their shock at the severity of the accident, noting the dangers of high-speed motorcycle riding on such roads. The incident has sparked discussions about road safety and the importance of adhering to speed limits, particularly on elevated roadways.

“It was a horrific sight. The impact was so strong that his leg was completely severed and thrown off the bridge.”

Police urge motorcycle riders to exercise extreme caution, especially on elevated roads and bridges where control can easily be lost.

The rider’s family has been notified and they are currently with him at the hospital, hoping for his recovery, reported KhaoSod.