Motorcyclist dies in head-on collision on Bangkok expressway

A motorcyclist driving against traffic on a Bangkok expressway collided head-on with a car, resulting in a fatal accident. The impact resulted in a fire that engulfed both vehicles, leading to injuries for the car driver and the untimely death of the motorcyclist.

At around 4.10am yesterday, July 7, Chaiyaphat Thabchom, Deputy Inspector from the Traffic Control Centre of the Expressway 1 Division, received a report of a car fire on the Chalerm Maha Nakorn Expressway.

Emergency responders, including firefighters from the Khlong Toei Fire Station and volunteers from the Poh Teck Tung Foundation, were dispatched to the scene with a fire truck.

Upon arrival, the rescue teams discovered a Honda sedan, which had collided with a motorcycle. The collision ignited a fire in the car’s engine compartment. Firefighters managed to extinguish the flames within ten minutes, but both vehicles were destroyed by the fire.

The motorcyclist, identified as 38 year old Sutthichai, died at the scene with a broken neck. The car driver, whose identity remains unknown, received first aid from volunteers at the site.

Chaiyaphat stated that initial investigations suggest the motorcyclist was driving against the flow of traffic when he collided head-on with the car, causing the fire that destroyed both vehicles.

Investigative teams are still uncertain about the exact entry point of the motorcyclist onto the Bangkok expressway, prompting a thorough review of surveillance cameras to pinpoint the exact entry point of the motorcyclist before the collision.

Due to the fire, the make, model, and registration details of the motorcycle remain unknown. The deceased was found some distance from the motorcycle, indicating he was thrown from the vehicle upon impact. The car driver was taken to the Expressway 1 Police Station for further questioning, reported KhaoSod.

