Sticky situation as man sniffing glue gets nabbed at Bang Saen Beach

Picture courtesy of Bang saen beach wikepedia page

A man was seen inhaling glue while sitting in the sea at Bang Saen Beach, causing concern among beachgoers. Local police have detained him. The incident, which has drawn significant social media attention, took place yesterday, July 7.

Reports indicate that the man, shirtless and inhaling glue, alarmed tourists who feared for his safety. A video of the event circulated widely online, sparking numerous comments, most of which expressed concerns over the potential dangers and the unsuitability of such behaviour in a public space.

The 51 year old, a local beach umbrella vendor who witnessed the incident, Noi, shared her account. It happened around 9pm-10pm last night. The man didn’t stay long in the water. Tourists were worried he might harm himself. Later, three municipal officers arrived and took him away.

She added that the area occasionally sees homeless individuals and those with mental health issues. The municipal officers regularly patrol the beach and remove such individuals immediately upon sight. This was the first instance of someone inhaling glue at the beach, and she hoped it wouldn’t become a recurring issue. I’ve never seen him before. It’s a bad image and not something I want others to imitate.

The 34 year old tourist, Watana, also commented on the situation. Seeing the video of the man inhaling glue made me feel uneasy. It sets a bad example for society, especially since Bang Saen Beach is frequented by many children and young people. Relevant authorities should take him for rehabilitation.

The municipal officers’ quick response underscores the efforts to maintain safety and order at this popular tourist destination. However, the occurrence has prompted calls for more comprehensive measures to address the root causes and prevent such incidents from happening in the first place.

The social media reaction has been overwhelmingly negative, with many users urging stricter enforcement of public safety regulations and better support for those struggling with substance abuse. The video, which shows the man inhaling glue and sitting in the sea, has been widely shared, amplifying the urgency of addressing this issue.

The local community, including vendors and tourists, hopes for a safer and more pleasant environment at Bang Saen Beach. The swift action by municipal officers is a step in the right direction, but it remains to be seen if further measures will be implemented to prevent similar incidents in the future, reported Khaosod.