Off-duty nurses try to save crash victim in fatal Pattaya accident

A tragic accident on Highway 36 in East Pattaya left a 63 year old motorcyclist dead after he crashed into the back of a 10-wheel trailer. Despite the heroic efforts of three off-duty nurses who happened to be passing by, the man could not be revived.

Emergency responders were alerted to the crash in the Pong area of Bang Lamung on Sunday, March 16 and rushed to the scene.

Upon arrival, they found a white Isuzu Rocky 10-wheel trailer with damage to the rear and a Honda Wave 110i motorcycle nearby. The rider, identified as Adul Wongyod, was unconscious on the ground.

In a remarkable display of bravery, three female tourists immediately pulled over to assist. They turned out to be nurses from Somdej Rajthevi Hospital in Sriracha and sprang into action, checking for a pulse.

Finding none, they performed CPR for over 20 minutes, desperately trying to save his life. Unfortunately, despite their relentless efforts, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The nurses later explained that they had been returning from a trip to Rayong when they came across the accident.

As healthcare professionals, they instinctively rushed to help, working alongside the rescue team to try and resuscitate the victim, reported Pattaya Mail.

Police have launched an investigation into the crash, reviewing CCTV footage from the area to determine the cause.

The truck driver has been detained for questioning as officers work to establish the circumstances of the accident and ensure fairness for all parties involved.

In similar news, a late-night joyride turned deadly when a 53 year old American man lost control of his Kawasaki Z1000 and crashed into trees on Thappraya Road, Pattaya, dying instantly.

The Sawang Boriboon Rescue Centre received reports of the fatal accident at 4.36am on February 6 near Soi Thappraya 9.

Emergency responders arrived to find the man lifeless in a pool of blood on the road median. His motorbike had skidded over 300 metres, leaving an oil trail before stopping. The impact was so severe that it uprooted two palm trees, leaving bystanders in shock at the devastating scene.