Motorbike taxi speeds along Patong Beach, alarming tourists (video)

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

A motorbike taxi was seen speeding along Patong Beach in Phuket, causing confusion among the many tourists relaxing on the shore. Lifeguards attempted to intervene but were unable to catch the rider.

A video showing a motorbike taxi riding on Patong Beach in Kathu district, Phuket, was shared by Monsoongarbage Thailand and Newshawk Phuket, causing a stir on social media. The 16-second clip captures the incident that took place yesterday evening. It showed the motorbike weaving through the crowded beach, with confused tourists looking on.

The incident prompted a wave of comments from the public, with many expressing their dismay.

“We can’t blame foreign tourists when our own people set such examples.”

“The police should start cracking down on these motorbike taxis.”

“Phuket has a thousand problems every day.”

Police confirmed that the motorbike rider was indeed a taxi driver, but his specific queue or affiliation was not identified. Lifeguards on duty tried to chase the rider but could not catch up to him.

The video quickly gained traction online, sparking debates and discussions about the behaviour of local motorbike taxi drivers and the enforcement of regulations on the beach. Many pointed out the potential dangers of such actions, not only for the tourists but also for the rider himself.

Locals voiced their frustration, noting that this was not an isolated incident but part of a larger issue with motorbike taxis in the area. They called for stricter enforcement and better regulation to prevent similar occurrences in the future, reported KhaoSod.

In related news, two women reached out to several Thai news agencies to seek justice after a motorcycle taxi rider physically assaulted them in Soi Pattaya 4 after they complained about the rider failing to signal before turning.

In other news, Mueang Pattaya Police Station officers plan to close a motorcycle taxi shelter outside Central Pattaya shopping mall after a gang attack on a Russian man on Saturday, June 22.