Thailand’s household debt set to decline faster than expected

Photo of Bob Scott Bob ScottPublished: 16:26, 06 January 2025| Updated: 16:26, 06 January 2025
123 2 minutes read
Thailand’s household debt set to decline faster than expected
Picture courtesy of SCBEIC

The Bank of Thailand is optimistic as the nation’s household debt-to-GDP ratio is projected to fall more swiftly than previously anticipated. This promising outlook is driven by ongoing debt reduction strategies and the introduction of a new debt relief programme.

According to the central bank’s latest financial stability report for 2024, there’s a noticeable drop in the household debt-to-GDP ratio, a testament to consistent debt trimming efforts. Consumer loan growth, particularly in auto loans and credit card debt, is slowing. However, car title and co-operative loans continue to provide liquidity to households.

Advertisements

Thailand’s household debt-to-GDP ratio fell to 89.6% in the second quarter of 2024, down from 91.3% at the end of 2023, though it still exceeds many regional counterparts. For context, the first quarter of 2023 saw Thailand’s ratio at 90.7%, significantly higher than Malaysia at 66.5%, China at 62%, Singapore at 48.4%, and just below South Korea at 101.5%.

Part of the drive to reduce debt stems from the You Fight, We Help initiative, launched last month. This initiative aims to ease borrowers’ financial burdens by reducing monthly payments and mortgage interest, reported Bangkok Post.

Related news

The central bank remains vigilant about the impact of debt reduction on household liquidity. If debt falls too quickly amidst stagnant income growth, it might cause liquidity strains, hampering domestic consumption and broader economic activity.

High household debt levels, alongside sluggish economic growth, have dampened households and SMEs’ ability to repay, heightening financial vulnerabilities. The central bank has raised concerns about the declining asset quality among these at-risk borrowers.

Alarmingly, local SMEs with tenuous financial standings are burgeoning, with 28% of small and 74% of micro SMEs showing interest coverage ratios below one. Additionally, some larger corporations are slowing their new debt issuance, encompassing loans and bonds, due to already high debt levels, despite maintaining solid repayment capabilities.

Advertisements

In the second quarter of last year, the business sector’s debt-to-GDP ratio was 86.5%, down from 89.9% at the pandemic’s height. The report suggests potential tightening of financial conditions within Thailand’s system, which the central bank is keeping a close eye on.

Despite these challenges, Thailand’s financial system remains sound, with banks, co-operatives, and insurance companies operating robustly. Fortuitously, there are no signs of an emerging asset price bubble, offering a stable foundation for future growth.

Latest Thailand News
Thai woman warns of credit card fraud after Bangkok onsen visit Bangkok News

Thai woman warns of credit card fraud after Bangkok onsen visit

5 hours ago
Mama mia! Noodle giant stirs up billion-baht expansion plan Business News

Mama mia! Noodle giant stirs up billion-baht expansion plan

6 hours ago
Croc and awe: Rare Siamese crocodiles spark conservation hope Thailand News

Croc and awe: Rare Siamese crocodiles spark conservation hope

6 hours ago
Gold rush hour: Steady prices spark buyer frenzy in Thailand Business News

Gold rush hour: Steady prices spark buyer frenzy in Thailand

6 hours ago
Ruble trouble: Russian tourist robbed and roughed up in Phuket Crime News

Ruble trouble: Russian tourist robbed and roughed up in Phuket

6 hours ago
Thailand commits to carbon neutrality despite COP29 setbacks Thailand News

Thailand commits to carbon neutrality despite COP29 setbacks

7 hours ago
Thailand&#8217;s new e-visa system targets African tourists in travel boost Thailand News

Thailand’s new e-visa system targets African tourists in travel boost

7 hours ago
Most Thais expect Paetongtarn to remain PM all year, poll shows Politics News

Most Thais expect Paetongtarn to remain PM all year, poll shows

7 hours ago
Thailand&#8217;s household debt set to decline faster than expected Business News

Thailand’s household debt set to decline faster than expected

7 hours ago
Sole offender: Thai man nabbed for Bangkok temple shoe theft spree Bangkok News

Sole offender: Thai man nabbed for Bangkok temple shoe theft spree

7 hours ago
Over 436 deaths reported over the new year danger period Road deaths

Over 436 deaths reported over the new year danger period

7 hours ago
31 year old man dies in Isuzu MU-X crash at Sakorn Kasem Road deaths

31 year old man dies in Isuzu MU-X crash at Sakorn Kasem

8 hours ago
250 Thai workers defrauded in Australian job scam Crime News

250 Thai workers defrauded in Australian job scam

8 hours ago
11 foreign tourists injured in Kanchanaburi bus accident caused by tree cutting Central Thailand News

11 foreign tourists injured in Kanchanaburi bus accident caused by tree cutting

8 hours ago
Thaksin denies Cabinet reshuffle, supports energy cost cuts Politics News

Thaksin denies Cabinet reshuffle, supports energy cost cuts

8 hours ago
Young woman seeks justice after assault at Bang Yai venue Crime News

Young woman seeks justice after assault at Bang Yai venue

8 hours ago
Chinese family survives Pattaya yacht capsize, seeks compensation Crime News

Chinese family survives Pattaya yacht capsize, seeks compensation

9 hours ago
Border mystery: Chinese actor vanishes in Thai film project drama Crime News

Border mystery: Chinese actor vanishes in Thai film project drama

9 hours ago
Man arrested in Bangkok for selling illegal firearms online Crime News

Man arrested in Bangkok for selling illegal firearms online

9 hours ago
Child narrowly escapes being trampled by elephant in Sa Kaeo (video) Thailand News

Child narrowly escapes being trampled by elephant in Sa Kaeo (video)

9 hours ago
Kind foreign man praised for assisting Thai rescue team in traffic jam Bangkok News

Kind foreign man praised for assisting Thai rescue team in traffic jam

9 hours ago
Thailand battles unsafe PM2.5 dust levels in 67 provinces Environment News

Thailand battles unsafe PM2.5 dust levels in 67 provinces

10 hours ago
Kuwaiti tourist faces charges after drunken tantrum in Phuket Crime News

Kuwaiti tourist faces charges after drunken tantrum in Phuket

10 hours ago
Liberian duo arrested in Bangkok for US,000 gold scam Bangkok News

Liberian duo arrested in Bangkok for US$90,000 gold scam

10 hours ago
University dean dives back into Tangmo mystery with re-enactment Thailand News

University dean dives back into Tangmo mystery with re-enactment

10 hours ago
Business NewsEconomy NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Bob Scott

Bob Scott

Bob Scott is an experienced writer and editor with a passion for travel. Born and raised in Newcastle, England, he spent more than 10 years in Asia. He worked as a sports writer in the north of England and London before relocating to Asia. Now he resides in Bangkok, Thailand, where he is the Editor-in-Chief for The Thaiger English News. With a vast amount of experience from living and writing abroad, Bob Scott is an expert on all things related to Asian culture and lifestyle.

Related Articles

Croc and awe: Rare Siamese crocodiles spark conservation hope

Croc and awe: Rare Siamese crocodiles spark conservation hope

Published: 17:32, 06 January 2025
Gold rush hour: Steady prices spark buyer frenzy in Thailand

Gold rush hour: Steady prices spark buyer frenzy in Thailand

Published: 17:18, 06 January 2025
Ruble trouble: Russian tourist robbed and roughed up in Phuket

Ruble trouble: Russian tourist robbed and roughed up in Phuket

Published: 17:05, 06 January 2025
Thailand commits to carbon neutrality despite COP29 setbacks

Thailand commits to carbon neutrality despite COP29 setbacks

Published: 16:55, 06 January 2025