Snake protest forces Bangkok condo management to act on hidden pets

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch Petpailin3 hours agoLast Updated: Tuesday, May 20, 2025
Photo via Facebook/ Onginn Intramas

A Bangkok condominium resident released two snakes into a hallway in protest after the building’s management allegedly ignored complaints about noisy pets kept by residents who were violating the no-pet policy.

Several residents of the condominium, in the Ratchada area of the capital, shared videos and photos of the two large snakes on their social media accounts. They explained that the footage was circulated via the residents’ LINE group chat.

In the video, the two snakes, one black and the other brown, were seen slithering along the hallway floor in front of a lift. The species of the snakes was not identified, but many netizens claimed they were an expensive breed of pet snake.

According to residents, the condominium does not allow pets, but many secretly keep dogs, cats, birds, and other animals in their units. This resulted in disturbances to rule-abiding residents, prompting repeated complaints to the management.

Unfortunately, the complaints were reportedly ignored for years, leading one frustrated resident to release the snakes as a form of protest against the management and to discourage pet owners from letting their animals roam in communal areas.

Snakes released in condo to protest management
Photo via Facebook/ Onginn Intramas

The incident triggered heated debate in the condominium’s group chat. Some residents supported the snake owner, arguing that they could no longer wait for the management to take action. Others condemned the act, saying it spread panic in the community as many people are afraid of snakes.

Supporters countered that some people are also fearful of dogs, cats, and other pets, and that not everyone is an animal lover, so the protest was fair in their views.

no-pet condominium
Photo via by camacho9999 via Canva

Following the incident, the management reportedly took action by fining each pet owner listed in previous complaints. Each was fined 10,000 baht and ordered to relocate their pets.

As the keeping of any kind of pet in the condominium is prohibited, the owner of the two snakes was also fined. However, the amount of the fine was not disclosed. The snakes were already removed from the premises.

Petch Petpailin3 hours agoLast Updated: Tuesday, May 20, 2025
Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English.

