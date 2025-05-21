Mentally ill Thai man kicks police from moving truck

A mentally ill Thai man in the Isaan province of Ubon Ratchathani kicked a police officer out of a moving vehicle, leaving the officer with a brain bleed and a broken arm.

Eight officers from Muang Sam Sip Police Station yesterday, May 20, rushed to the Ban Non Rang Yai Community in Muang Sam Sip District after receiving a report of a disturbance involving a mentally ill Thai man, identified as 46 year old Krailerk.

Upon arrival, the officers encountered Krailerk causing a public disturbance on the road. They managed to apprehend him and placed him in the back of a police pickup truck for transportation to Prasrimahabhodhi Psychiatric Hospital.

During the journey, Krailerk became agitated once again and suddenly kicked Police Senior Sergeant Major Chatri Siripanya out of the moving vehicle.

Chatri reportedly struck his head on the road and lost consciousness. He was rushed to Muang Sam Sip Hospital, where X-rays revealed the severity of his condition. He was subsequently transferred to Sunpasitthiprasong Hospital for further treatment.

According to Channel 7, Chatri suffered a brain haemorrhage and a broken left arm. He is currently in a stable condition but remains under close medical supervision.

A similar incident occurred in the Isaan province of Sakon Nakhon on Monday, May 19. In that case, a Thai man forcibly entered Ban Muang Police Station by breaking through the front glass door and attempted to attack officers with four knives.

Fortunately, no officers were injured, as one officer shot the man three times in the body to prevent the attack. The attacker had a history of mental illness, but the motive that led to his rampage was unidentified.

Another related incident was reported last year at Chat Chai Police Station in Phuket, where a suspect attacked a police officer with a knife in an apparent act of revenge after being previously arrested for damaging another person’s property.