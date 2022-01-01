Thailand
Meanwhile, in Thailand… Some of the weirdest stories of 2021
It’s been a crazy year in Thailand. Here are some of the weirdest stories of 2021.
1. Tak locals try to ward off “widow ghost”
Some locals in Tak tried to ward off the spirit of a widow after the deaths of 10 men in the community. Some believe that the ghost was looking for a husband.
Some Tak locals say the deaths of 10 men are related to a ghost looking for a husband
2. Overfed monkey seized by authorities, sent to “fat camp”
Wildlife authorities seized a monkey, known as Godzilla, and put on a strict diet. A meatball vendor at a market in Bangkok owned the monkey and those passing by would often give the monkey a treat.
Bangkok market vendor’s obese monkey seized by wildlife authorities
3. Field hospital raided after reports of group sex
A field hospital was raided by authorities after reports that some of the Covid-infected patients were having group sex and doing drugs.
Field hospital raided after reports of Covid patients doing drugs, having group sex
4. Man drives car on Bangkok airport runway
It’s unclear exactly how he did it, but a man drove his car onto the runway of Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi International Airport. Reports say methamphetamine was found in the man’s vehicle.
Man drives car onto Bangkok airport runway while allegedly under the influence of drugs
5. Hundreds of monkeys battle in Lop Buri
In another “monkey war” in Lop Buri, hundreds of monkeys battled in the street. Locals say the fight was between the two main groups of monkeys – the ones that occupy the temple ruins and the ones that occupy the streets.
Another “monkey war” in Lop Buri, hundreds fight in the street- VIDEO
6. Health department advises Covid “safe” sex
Thailand’s Department of Health issued Covid “safe” sex guidelines, advising people to wear a face mask while having sex and to do it in positions that are not face-to-face.
Wear a condom and a mask: Health department advises Covid “safe” sex
7. Villagers build penis statue to make it rain
A giant penis was erected on a street in Cachoengsao for by local farmers for the annual ceremony to call in the rainy season.
