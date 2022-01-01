Connect with us

Thailand

Meanwhile, in Thailand… Some of the weirdest stories of 2021

Thaiger

Published

 on 

It’s been a crazy year in Thailand. Here are some of the weirdest stories of 2021.

1. Tak locals try to ward off “widow ghost”

Some locals in Tak tried to ward off the spirit of a widow after the deaths of 10 men in the community. Some believe that the ghost was looking for a husband.

Some Tak locals say the deaths of 10 men are related to a ghost looking for a husband

2. Overfed monkey seized by authorities, sent to “fat camp”

Wildlife authorities seized a monkey, known as Godzilla, and put on a strict diet. A meatball vendor at a market in Bangkok owned the monkey and those passing by would often give the monkey a treat.

Bangkok market vendor’s obese monkey seized by wildlife authorities

3. Field hospital raided after reports of group sex

A field hospital was raided by authorities after reports that some of the Covid-infected patients were having group sex and doing drugs.

Field hospital raided after reports of Covid patients doing drugs, having group sex

4. Man drives car on Bangkok airport runway

It’s unclear exactly how he did it, but a man drove his car onto the runway of Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi International Airport. Reports say methamphetamine was found in the man’s vehicle.

Man drives car onto Bangkok airport runway while allegedly under the influence of drugs

5. Hundreds of monkeys battle in Lop Buri

In another “monkey war” in Lop Buri, hundreds of monkeys battled in the street. Locals say the fight was between the two main groups of monkeys – the ones that occupy the temple ruins and the ones that occupy the streets.

Another “monkey war” in Lop Buri, hundreds fight in the street- VIDEO

6. Health department advises Covid “safe” sex

Thailand’s Department of Health issued Covid “safe” sex guidelines, advising people to wear a face mask while having sex and to do it in positions that are not face-to-face.

Wear a condom and a mask: Health department advises Covid “safe” sex

7. Villagers build penis statue to make it rain

A giant penis was erected on a street in Cachoengsao for by local farmers for the annual ceremony to call in the rainy season.

Village need rain? Have you considered a giant penis?

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Looking for your next home in Thailand? Let us match you with a local expert in minutes!

Thank you for your interest!

One of our agents will
reach out to you soon.

I am looking to:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Recent comments:
image
palooka
2022-01-01 10:47
This story definitely appropriately titled, you couldn't make this stuff up.
image
Cathat
2022-01-01 11:20
Odd things goings on are pretty normal in thailand anyway.
Thaiger

If you have story ideas, a restaurant to review, an event to cover or an issue to discuss, contact The Thaiger editorial staff.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Tourism45 mins ago

Maya Bay reopens today | VIDEOS
Economy2 hours ago

The world’s largest trade bloc launches today – January 1, 2022
Thailand2 hours ago

Thai traditions for ringing in the New Year
Sponsored3 days ago

AZURA Restaurant offering New Year’s Day brunch

Welcome back to Thailand!

Advertise onThe Thaiger

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!

READ MORE

Thailand3 hours ago

Here’s what happened in Thailand in 2021
Thailand3 hours ago

Meanwhile, in Thailand… Some of the weirdest stories of 2021
World4 hours ago

Water fights, dancing dragons, and dumpling soup: New Year traditions around Asia
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Phuket5 hours ago

UPDATE: Andrea Bocelli performs at Phuket’s to welcome in 2022
Thailand18 hours ago

Doi Inthanon, Thailand’s highest peak, sees rush of New Year’s campers
Events24 hours ago

Tourists flock to Koh Phangan for New Year’s beach party
Crime1 day ago

1 killed in shootout between students driving by a petrol station
Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 day ago

Buckle-up for new year flight turbulence
Coronavirus World1 day ago

UK to accept vaccination certificates issued via Thailand’s Mor Prom app
China1 day ago

Chinese netizens pay tribute to the doctor who tried to warn the world
Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 day ago

Top stories for 2021, as voted by Thaiger readers, and viewers
Crime1 day ago

Officials say jailed wildlife killer Premchai is fine and has finished Covid quarantine
Thailand4 months ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism10 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism10 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism10 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand12 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand12 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand12 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand12 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand12 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand12 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand12 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending