Thailand

Another "monkey war" in Lop Buri, hundreds fight in the street- VIDEO

Caitlin Ashworth

Published

 on 

Hundreds of monkeys swarmed the streets in the Lop Buri in a massive fight, disrupting traffic on a busy intersection. It was another battle in what the Thai media dubs a “monkey war” believed to be between two rival groups of monkeys… the street monkeys and the temple monkeys.

Back in March of last year, hundreds of monkeys from the rival “gangs” brawled in the streets in the same area of Lop Buri just by the Phra Prang Sam Yod, a popular tourist destination. The historic shrine has become known as the “monkey temple” as it is home to a large group of macaque monkeys. Each year, the province holds a festival offering a buffet of fruits and vegetables to the monkeys at the temple.

The province, around 150 kilometres north of Bangkok, is famous for its large macaque monkey population and local officials have attempted to control the population through mass sterilisation. While one group of monkeys occupies the shrine grounds, another group… or possibly more.. occupy the streets. They’re known to steal food and water bottles from people walking by. Just last week, one monkey was even caught sneaking into a woman’s home and stealing food from her refrigerator.

It’s unclear why the two monkey gangs clashed. In the past, some speculated that monkeys from one group may have encroached on the other’s “territory,” possibly due to the lack of food. Others guessed the monkeys could have been more aggressive due to the heat.

 

image

Recent comments:
image
HolyCowCm
2021-07-26 14:37
Just another day in Parliament.
image
TobyAndrews
2021-07-26 14:38
Is there any chance they can take them down to the next Democracy demonstration to battle the police?
image
thai3
2021-07-26 14:44
Like soi dogs they need thinning out by the army, make good rifle practice. We have them near us and sometimes they round a few dozen up- and dump them in another location!
image
NCC1701A
2021-07-26 14:52
image
uanmak
2021-07-26 15:01
Very similar to a novax/nomask/nowhatever protest.
Caitlin Ashworth

Caitlin Ashworth is a writer from the United States who has lived in Thailand since 2018. She graduated from the University of South Florida St. Petersburg with a bachelor's degree in journalism and media studies in 2016. She was a reporter for the Daily Hampshire Gazette In Massachusetts. She also interned at the Richmond Times-Dispatch in Virginia and Sarasota Herald-Tribune in Florida.

Trending