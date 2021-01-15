Man allegedly drives car onto Bangkok airport runway while under the influence of drugs | The Thaiger

A man allegedly drove his car onto the runway at Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport yesterday afternoon while under the influence of drugs. The airline officials are now trying to figure out how the man was able to breach airport security and drive onto the airport runway.

Airport security vehicles were seen escorting the car off the runway, passing by an airplane. The Airports of Thailand released a statement saying the man was “quickly” apprehended.

Reports say methamphetamine was found in the man’s vehicle. He was arrested on charges of entering a restricted area of an airport, illegal possession of drugs and driving under the influence of drugs.

Major security breach at Suvarnabhumi airport as man high on drugs drives car onto runway [VIDEO]: https://t.co/HMgr27y8Lm#Thailand#Bangkokpic.twitter.com/IHWH9jslTP — Thaivisa.com News – The Nation (@NewsThaivisa) January 14, 2021

SOURCE : Thai Visa

