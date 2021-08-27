Field hospital raided after reports of Covid patients doing drugs, having group sex

Police raided a field hospital in central Thailand after reports that the Covid-19 patients were doing drugs and having orgies. A staff member at the field hospital in Samut Prakan, just southwest of Bangkok, told police the patients engaging in group sex and getting into fights where some patients were injured.

Officers from the Internal Security Operations Command dressed in personal protective gear raided the Samut Pra Ruamjai 5 where around 1,000 patients infected with Covid-19 are being treated. No illegal drugs were found, but officers did find 23 cartons of cigarettes and electronic cigarettes, which they say, were smuggled into the facility.

Officials reviewed surveillance camera footage. Male and female patients are seen going to each other’s wards. It also appeared that some were doing drugs, but the footage is not clear and the patients could not be identified.

SOURCES: Sanook| Nation Thailand

