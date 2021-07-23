Thailand
Man pilfers tip box from Bangkok cafe run by people with disabilities
Yesterday, a man stole a tip box out of a cafe that is run by people with disabilities in Bangkok
Thai media says a well dressed man walked into “Yimsoo” and ordered a coffee. When the employee looked away, the man was filmed putting the tip box inside a plastic bag. He then swapped the tip box with an empty tip box. Police believe the man had stolen another tip box from a different shop to use as a red herring in this theft.
The proprietors of the shop have the theft on camera and are planning to file a police report. The man was wearing a dark shirt, what appears to be jeans and a face mask. The cafe’s Facebook does not mention the theft but has many glowing reviews.
The man did not count on the shop having CCTV footage… Like everywhere in Thailand.
The coffee shop is run by someone with a disability and has 2 hearing impaired baristas on staff. There are other staff members that help at the shop that are also have hearing impaired.
The cafe also acts as a training centre to help people with disabilities. It was founded by professor Wiriya Namsiripongpan, a professor at Thammasat University. He also founded the Universal Foundation for Persons with Disabilities.
On July 12, the company posted that they had received their second dose of a Covid vaccine.
SOURCE: Thai Residents
Get more from The Thaiger
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Man pilfers tip box from Bangkok cafe run by people with disabilities
“Sandboxers” can travel to specified islands and beaches after 7 days in Phuket
Anonymous Thai artist creating works of satire from current events
Welcome back to Thailand!
Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!
Good Morning Thailand | Vaccinologist AP Helen – Part 2, Bodies in BKK streets, alternative flights
Survey shows travellers accept Covid safety measures but don’t want them forever
5 Best Phuket Beach Clubs
Stop buying Sinovac, medical expert tells government
Bangkok vaccine timetable adjusted due to crowds, lack of social distancing
Samut Sakhon governor orders officials to break isolation regulations if it saves lives
Friday Covid Update: 14,575 new cases and 114 deaths
Tampons reclassified as cosmetics bringing regulation, tax
More places closed in new Chon Buri restrictions tonight
Yet another update to rules for entering Phuket, new exceptions
Hua Hin’s Most Amazing Beach Resorts
Nonthaburi security guard commits suicide waiting for bed
Wednesday Covid Update: Record high of 13,002 new cases; provincial totals
THG head stock purchases before questionable Pfizer news
Thursday Covid Update: 13,655 new cases and 87 deaths; provincial totals
39 year old dies after AstraZeneca vaccine, a second dose following Sinovac
Covid-19 visa end date extended to September 27
Covid UPDATE Saturday: 10,082 new infections, news briefs
Despite chaos and confusion, hundreds of foreigners vaccinated in “one-off” event
Bangkok hospital suspends multiple services after 300 medics test positive for Covid
All domestic travellers entering Phuket need to be vaccinated against Covid-19
Bangkok penis peril, man gets padlock stuck around genitals
Tampons reclassified as cosmetics bringing regulation, tax
All Covid restrictions lifted in England as experts warn of disastrous consequences
Stricter measures and lockdown may be coming
Phuket Sandbox looking ahead to Russian, UK travellers
Lockdown extending as flights from dark red zones are prohibited
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Trending
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Wednesday Covid Update: Record high of 13,002 new cases; provincial totals
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)22 hours ago
Thursday Covid Update: 13,655 new cases and 87 deaths; provincial totals
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
39 year old dies after AstraZeneca vaccine, a second dose following Sinovac
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Despite chaos and confusion, hundreds of foreigners vaccinated in “one-off” event
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
All domestic travellers entering Phuket need to be vaccinated against Covid-19
- Thailand8 hours ago
Tampons reclassified as cosmetics bringing regulation, tax
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
Stricter measures and lockdown may be coming
- Bangkok2 days ago
CCSA recommends closure of 10 more places and venues in “dark red” zones