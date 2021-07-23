Connect with us

Phuket

"Sandboxers" can travel to specified islands and beaches after 7 days in Phuket

Thaiger

Published

 on 

Photo by Darren Lawrence for Unsplash

A new rule for the “Phuket Sandbox” was passed allowing visitors under the reopening scheme to travel to specified islands after spending 7 days in Phuket. The rule goes into effect on August 1.

The islands include Koh Samui, Koh Pha Ngan and Koh Tao, which are off the coast of Surat Thani in the Gulf of Thailand. The trio of islands has also reopened under the new “Samui Plus” scheme. Other islands and beaches include Koh Phi Phi, Koh Ngai and Railay in the nearby Krabi province as well as Khao Lak, Koh Yao Yai and Koh Yao Noi in Phangnga.

Under the “Phuket Sandbox” model, travellers from overseas who are fully vaccinated against Covid-19 can enter the island province without undergoing a 14-day quarantine. Originally, travellers needed to stay in Phuket for 2 weeks before travelling to other provinces. Under the new rule approved by the Centre for Economic Situation Administration yesterday, so-called “Sandboxers” can travel to specific destinations in Krabi, Surat Thani, and Phangnga after 7 days on Phuket.

From the launch of Phuket’s reopening on July 1 until July 21, there have been 9,358 foreign arrivals under the travel scheme, according to the Tourism Authority of Thailand. TAT says there have been 244,703 room night reservations, generating 534 million baht.

With Thailand combating the most severe wave of Covid-19 and the emergence of the Delta variant amid the Phuket reopening, provincial authorities have tightened entry requirements for domestic travellers. Under the new measure, domestic travellers must be vaccinated against Covid-19 and also test negative for Covid-19.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

 

Trending