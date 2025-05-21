Police links cases: 2 Thai teenagers sexually assaulted in Pattaya

May 21, 2025
Police links cases: 2 Thai teenagers sexually assaulted in Pattaya
Two Thai teenagers filed a sexual assault complaint with Mueang Pattaya Police Station at a similar time in the early hours of this morning. The perpetrator is suspected to be the same person.

The first victim, 20 year old Dao, arrived at the police station with her colleague at 2.21am, today, May 21, to report the rape and theft. The incident occurred at about 10pm when she was on her way to work at a bar in Pattaya Soi 6.

Dao explained that she was about to cross the road from Pattaya Beach to Pattaya Soi 6 and encountered the attacker. She was unsure about his nationality as the man could speak Thai, but his accent was unclear.

According to Dao, the man asked her to go to his accommodation, which she agreed to. She got on his motorcycle and headed to northern Pattaya. The man suddenly turned into a dark alley. He parked the motorcycle and threatened her with a knife, forcing her to walk to an abandoned bathroom.

The suspect then reportedly raped her and forced her to hand over her bag. He abandoned Dao at the spot and sped away on his motorcycle. She then walked to her workplace to seek help from her colleagues. Dao stated the bag contained cash, a mobile phone, and personal documents.

Police links cases: 2 Thai teenagers sexually assaulted in Pattaya
Shortly after that, a 17 year old victim, whose name remains undisclosed, filed a sexual assault complaint at the police station.

The teenager explained that she was waiting for an app-based motorcycle rider on Pattaya Beach, opposite Soi Pattaya 3, when the suspect approached her.

Police links cases: 2 Thai teenagers sexually assaulted in Pattaya
The man mistook her for a sex worker and asked her for a service fee. She told the man she was not offering sex services and informed him that she was waiting for the app-based rider to return to her accommodation, not a client.

The suspect volunteered to take her home, so she got on his motorcycle. The man took her into a dark roadside forest and demanded sex from her. He also threatened her with a knife while forcing her to walk deeper into the forest.

Police links cases: 2 Thai teenagers sexually assaulted in Pattaya
The teenage victim said she fought back and managed to run away from him. She met a motorist on the road and sought help from the person to take her to a police station.

Mueang Pattaya Police Station officers reported that the two complaints were filed within one hour, leading police to suspect that the perpetrator in both cases was the same person. Officers have not yet identified the suspect.

May 21, 2025
