Man found dead after fall in Phuket’s Wichit district

A 44 year old man was found dead after falling from an abandoned building in the Wichit district, Phuket. Before the incident, he had a dispute with his wife and left on a motorcycle. The police are investigating the cause of death.

At 8.50pm yesterday, April 12, Police Lieutenant Colonel Fonthip Kaewsaen, Deputy Inspector of Wichit Police Station, was informed of a fatal fall at an abandoned building in Wichit subdistrict. She notified Police Colonel Somsak Thongkliang, Wichit Police Station Superintendent, who arrived at the scene to investigate.

The deceased, Phanu, was dressed in a black T-shirt and shorts, found lying face down over a wall.

The deceased’s wife revealed that before the incident, they had a heated argument, prompting Phanu to leave their home on a motorcycle.

Their son, concerned for his father’s safety, followed him and arrived at the scene where he heard a noise. Upon inspection, he discovered his father lying face down against the wall of the abandoned building.

The son and officers from the Phuket Provincial Forensic Unit conducted a thorough investigation at the scene. They collaborated with forensic doctors from Vachira Phuket Hospital to examine the body. The body was then handed over to the Kusoldharm Phuket Foundation for further autopsy to determine the exact cause of death.

