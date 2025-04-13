Man found dead after fall in Phuket’s Wichit district

A 44 year old man was found dead after falling from an abandoned building in the Wichit district, Phuket. Before the incident, he had a dispute with his wife and left on a motorcycle. The police are investigating the cause of death.

At 8.50pm yesterday, April 12, Police Lieutenant Colonel Fonthip Kaewsaen, Deputy Inspector of Wichit Police Station, was informed of a fatal fall at an abandoned building in Wichit subdistrict. She notified Police Colonel Somsak Thongkliang, Wichit Police Station Superintendent, who arrived at the scene to investigate.

The deceased, Phanu, was dressed in a black T-shirt and shorts, found lying face down over a wall.

The deceased’s wife revealed that before the incident, they had a heated argument, prompting Phanu to leave their home on a motorcycle.

Their son, concerned for his father’s safety, followed him and arrived at the scene where he heard a noise. Upon inspection, he discovered his father lying face down against the wall of the abandoned building.

The son and officers from the Phuket Provincial Forensic Unit conducted a thorough investigation at the scene. They collaborated with forensic doctors from Vachira Phuket Hospital to examine the body. The body was then handed over to the Kusoldharm Phuket Foundation for further autopsy to determine the exact cause of death.

If you or anyone you know is in emotional distress, please contact the Samaritans of Thailand 24-hour hotline: 02 713 6791 (English), 02 713 6793 (Thai), or the Thai Mental Health Hotline at 1323 (Thai). Please also contact your friends or relatives at this time if you have feelings of loneliness, stress, or depression. Seek help.

In similar news, a 64 year old American dental professor from a prestigious university tragically passed away after falling from a high-rise condominium in Bangkok’s Pathum Wan district on March 24. Police suspect personal issues may have contributed to the incident and are continuing their investigation.

Man found dead after fall in Phuket's Wichit district

