Shafted again! Pattaya elevator traps Burmese man

Another late-night lift drama reignited fears over building safety in Thailand’s seaside city of Pattaya, after a Burmese man was rescued from a stalled elevator during a blackout.

Shortly after midnight yesterday, July 2, 19 year old Burmese national Gopal Dhal became trapped inside a lift on the fourth floor of a condominium in Pattaya. A sudden power outage plunged the entire building into darkness, leaving the teenager stuck and alone.

The Sawang Boriboon Thammasathan Rescue Centre received a distress call at 12.16am and swiftly dispatched a team. Using torches and portable lighting, rescue workers located Dhal and managed to prise open the lift doors, freeing him after nearly an hour. Miraculously, he was uninjured, just shaken and relieved, Pattaya News reported.

A relative told rescue teams: “The power went out without warning. He called to say he was trapped, but we didn’t know where he was at first. Eventually we realised he was on the fourth floor and called for help.”

Unfortunately, Dhal’s ordeal is just the latest in a string of similar incidents. In March, three Thai painters were left trapped for over an hour in a lift on Soi Arunothai. The men, 49 year old Thanayaporn, 54 year old Samruay, and 55 year old Bunyasri, had just clocked off from a job on the 11th floor when the lift jammed mid-descent.

And in September last year, 33 year old Korn Kitjamorn was trapped in another Pattaya lift for nearly two hours following a thunderstorm that caused a local blackout. He was only kept conscious by a fan, hastily set up through a crack in the lift doors by neighbours and building staff.

Residents are now questioning the reliability of infrastructure in a city known for its rapid construction and patchy oversight.

With blackouts becoming more frequent and backup systems failing to kick in, the question remains: how many more people need to be trapped before Pattaya’s buildings are brought up to scratch?

Until then, for many locals, the stairs might be the safer bet.