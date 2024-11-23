Man busted in UK smuggling cannabis from Thailand to clear debt

A down-and-out drug mule took a gamble to clear his debt to his own mother – and lost big-time at Manchester Airport.

Dean Pharoah, who owed cash to his mum, tried to smuggle over £200,000 (approximately 8 million baht) worth of cannabis into the UK after a holiday in Thailand. But UK Border Force officers had their suspicions and swooped as he passed through the Nothing to Declare channel, putting an end to his high-stakes plan.

The 28 year old suspect arrived at Manchester Airport on August 28, after a nine-day break in Thailand with a Dubai layover, armed with two large suitcases and a smaller one. Prosecutor James Preece told Manchester Crown Court that when officers stopped him, he claimed he was merely holding the suitcases “for a friend” and didn’t know what was inside. Even so, the drug mule struggled to explain why he didn’t know the combination to open the bags – an issue quickly solved when officers entered the universal code 000 to reveal 53.65 kilogrammes of cannabis, valued at £214,600.

“It’s cannabis, isn’t it?” Pharoah admitted when officers opened the bags.

He confessed he had been offered £10,000 to bring the drugs back from Thailand, though he insisted he had no idea how large the haul would be. The cannabis courier also admitted he was a drug user and had unpaid debts to his mother but denied having any drug-related debts.

Pharoah, who had no fixed address, pleaded guilty to fraudulent evasion of a prohibition on the importation of a class B drug. His defence lawyer, Shila Whitehead, argued that Pharoah had been cooperative, providing “a full and frank account” to the police and pleading guilty at the earliest opportunity.

In sentencing, Judge John Potter didn’t mince words.

“People like you, who take part in importing commercial quantities of cannabis like this, must and no doubt would expect on capture to be sent to prison.”

Pharoah was sentenced to 26 months behind bars – a harsh reminder of the risks in the world of drug smuggling, reported Liverpool Echo.