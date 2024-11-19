Nakhon Phanom: Drugs found hidden in Buddha statues seized

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

A daring drug smuggling operation involving heroin and crystal methamphetamine (Ice) concealed within large Buddha statues was thwarted by police in Thailand. The haul, with an estimated value of over 100 million baht, was seized after a tip-off led to the discovery of the illicit cargo yesterday, November 18.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Rewat Champan, commanding officer of the Border Patrol Police Company 237 in Nakhon Phanom, received intelligence about the attempted drug transport into the region. This prompted a coordinated response with security agencies, culminating in a patrol to gather more information and intercept the contraband.

Three Buddha statues, each approximately 1.5 metres wide and 2 metres tall, were found abandoned by the roadside near a cemetery in Ban Don Daeng Noi, Village 15, Tha Champa subdistrict, Tha Uthen district, Nakhon Phanom province. The statues varied in colour, featuring gold, green, and black hues.

Upon inspection, police officers discovered that the statues were ingeniously used to conceal illegal drugs. Inside the statues, officers found heroin and Ice packed in small packages. The heroin, amounting to 32 bars with each bar weighing about 400 grammes, had a total weight of 12 kilogrammes. Additionally, the Ice was packaged in 117 Chinese tea bags, each containing 1 kilogramme, totalling 117 kilogrammes, said Pol. Lt. Col. Rewat.

“The smuggling method was sophisticated, using religious artefacts to disguise the drugs.”

The operation, believed to have originated from Laos, involved transporting the narcotics across the Mekong River, through the Nakhon Phanom border, and into Thailand, said Pol. Lt. Col. Rewat added that he suspected that the smuggling attempt was part of a broader network exploiting religious artefacts to conceal illicit substances, a method not commonly seen before in this region.

“We are witnessing increasingly inventive tactics by drug traffickers, and we must remain vigilant to combat these sophisticated operations.”

The Mekong River is a known route for drug trafficking, with smugglers often employing creative strategies to move their products across borders. The seizure underscores the ongoing battle against drug smuggling in Southeast Asia, where police frequently encounter new and elaborate methods employed by traffickers seeking to evade detection.

“This operation highlights the importance of intelligence gathering and inter-agency cooperation in preventing drugs from entering our communities.”

The successful interception of the drugs within the Buddha statues was a significant win for Thai law enforcement, adding to the ongoing efforts to dismantle drug trafficking networks in the region.

The police are now pursuing further investigations to identify and apprehend those responsible for orchestrating this smuggling attempt. The collaborative efforts of local and regional security agencies continue to play a crucial role in curbing the flow of narcotics across national borders, reported KhaoSod.

