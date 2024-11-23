Deputy minister’s bold plan to quench Phuket’s water woes

Photo courtesy of Phuket News

Phuket’s water crisis may soon be a thing of the past, thanks to a fresh action plan unveiled during Deputy Minister of Interior Sabida Thaiseth’s recent visit. Arriving in Phuket for a two-day official tour, Sabida dove into long-term strategies to secure the island’s water supply, a critical issue that has plagued the region for years.

The briefing took place on Thursday, November 21 at the Provincial Waterworks Authority (PWA) Phuket office in Bang Wad Reservoir, where Sabida received a comprehensive rundown on future water sustainability efforts. The government, she affirmed, is committed to “ensuring consistent access to clean water across the region.”

Alongside Sabida were senior officials, including national PWA Deputy Governor Witthaya Samsuwan and PWA Region 4 Director Singhachai Inthapichai. Also present was newly appointed Chief Administrative Officer for Phuket, Thiraphong Chuaychu. Together, they discussed PWA’s ongoing projects and successes, particularly the team’s impressive handling of last year’s drought.

Highlighting major initiatives, the deputy interior minister laid out two key projects aimed at solving Phuket’s recurring water shortages:

Expansion of water supply infrastructure: Set to be completed within two years, this project will improve the water supply network from Phang Nga to Phuket. Ratchaprapha Dam water delivery project: Currently under study, this ambitious plan would channel water from the Ratchaprapha Dam to Phuket, Phang Nga, and Krabi, providing a sustainable, long-term water solution for the region.

“Phuket’s current water production capacity is sufficient but these projects will ensure long-term stability, especially during dry seasons.”

Later, Sabida toured the Bang Wad Reservoir, Phuket’s primary water source, and reviewed drought contingency plans. She then travelled to Phang Nga province to assess the expansion work at the Khum Muang Water Production Station, marking another step forward in securing clean water access for Phuket’s future, reported Phuket News.

