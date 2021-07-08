Connect with us

Thailand

Man believes prostitute pickpocketed him in Pattaya

Jack Arthur

Published

 on 

PHOTO: Vidar Stensen/Flickr

Last night, a German man lodged a complaint with police about his suspicion that a prostitute pickpocketed him.

68 year old Thomas Hatesaul alerted police at 11:30 pm that he was robbed on Soi 13/1 Pattaya Beach Road in Nongprue. He told police that he was walking by himself, to relax when he was approached by a woman. Thomas says the woman was wearing a sexy dress and approached him “aggressively”. He alleges that she hugged him and offered to exchange sexual intercourse for an undisclosed amount of money. The German gentleman says he turned down the offer.

Thomas adds that he walked away from the brief exchange and found he was short 15,000 baht. The money’s previous home was in his pocket.

Currently, police are consulting CCTV in the area to locate the suspected prostitute and pickpocket. Thomas adds, for some reason, that woman who stole from him was not transgender.

Pattaya police consider catching the suspected prostitute (or streetwalker, nightwalker, or sometimes, cocotte) is a priority because the crime could tarnish the good image of Pattaya, which tourists and foreign hold in high esteem. The police did not elaborate on what Pattaya’s public perception is.

However, in 2019, officials inspected Pattaya’s walking street and determined there were no prostitutes and maintained that Pattaya’s reputation as a World Class Family Destination was still intact.

Prostitution is illegal in Thailand.

SOURCE: The Phuket News

 

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Jack Arthur

Jack is from the USA, has a B.A. in English, and writes on a variety of topics. He lives in Thailand.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Thailand24 seconds ago

Man believes prostitute pickpocketed him in Pattaya
Crime31 mins ago

Alleged leaders of a drug cartel in Germany arrested in Phuket and Koh Pha Ngan
Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 hour ago

“Mastermind” arrested for posing as doctor, “selling” vaccines
Sponsored2 days ago

Let The Thaiger take care of your property insurance needs

Welcome back to Thailand!

Advertise onThe Thaiger

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!

READ MORE

Pattaya2 hours ago

Pattaya looks into September reopening despite uptick in Covid-19 infections
Thailand2 hours ago

Good Morning Thailand | Thai property questions answered, Bangkok lockdown mulled, Latest covid update
Travel3 hours ago

Top 5 Hotels in Chiang Mai
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Product Reviews3 hours ago

The best smartphones you should consider buying in 2021
Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 hours ago

Over 200,000 sign petition calling for mRNA vaccines
Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 hours ago

Thursday Covid-19 update: 7,058 new infections, 75 deaths
Koh Samui3 hours ago

Koh Samui hopes to attract 2,000 tourists in first month of re-opening
Environment4 hours ago

Residents near burned-out factory return home, environmental concerns remain
Bangkok4 hours ago

Lockdown not out of the question: CCSA
Tourism14 hours ago

Bangkok Airways revises Koh Samui flights ahead of reopening
Coronavirus (Covid-19)14 hours ago

New terminal at Suvarnabhumi Airport to be field hospital
Coronavirus (Covid-19)17 hours ago

Whispered but not proposed – could a lockdown be coming?
Thailand4 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism4 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket4 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism4 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand4 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism4 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8

Trending