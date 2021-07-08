Man believes prostitute pickpocketed him in Pattaya

Last night, a German man lodged a complaint with police about his suspicion that a prostitute pickpocketed him.

68 year old Thomas Hatesaul alerted police at 11:30 pm that he was robbed on Soi 13/1 Pattaya Beach Road in Nongprue. He told police that he was walking by himself, to relax when he was approached by a woman. Thomas says the woman was wearing a sexy dress and approached him “aggressively”. He alleges that she hugged him and offered to exchange sexual intercourse for an undisclosed amount of money. The German gentleman says he turned down the offer.

Thomas adds that he walked away from the brief exchange and found he was short 15,000 baht. The money’s previous home was in his pocket.

Currently, police are consulting CCTV in the area to locate the suspected prostitute and pickpocket. Thomas adds, for some reason, that woman who stole from him was not transgender.

Pattaya police consider catching the suspected prostitute (or streetwalker, nightwalker, or sometimes, cocotte) is a priority because the crime could tarnish the good image of Pattaya, which tourists and foreign hold in high esteem. The police did not elaborate on what Pattaya’s public perception is.

However, in 2019, officials inspected Pattaya’s walking street and determined there were no prostitutes and maintained that Pattaya’s reputation as a World Class Family Destination was still intact.

Prostitution is illegal in Thailand.

SOURCE: The Phuket News

