Connect with us

Thailand

Hundreds wait outside Bangkok temple overnight for Covid test

Jack Arthur

Published

 on 

PHOTO: File Photo

Use the rapid antigen test to speed up testing.

Last night, hundreds of people waited outside a Bangkok temple for a free Covid test that began this morning.

Like an anxiety-ridden new shoe launch, crowds of people were photographed outside the Wat Phra Si Rattana Mahathat temple in Bangkok’s Bang Khen district. Testing began at 8 am and the queuestarted to form at 6 am, but people still had to go home without knowing their covid status as the facility had a capacity of 900 people.

Thai inhabitants say they expect the government to handle crowds better. They say the government could have offered online reservations or provided alternative testing locations. Some say the government should obtain rapid lateral flow tests that would let people test themselves at home and avoid gathering in long queues.

“Use the rapid antigen test to speed up testing. Let the public have access to the inspection now!” Says Wiroj Lakkhanaadisorn from the Move Forward Party.

Others who waited in the queue say that many people don’t leave nearby and had to wait on the roadside just to get a Covid test. They say they have to come back in a day to get tested. Citizens add the operation should have been managed the situation better and that some need the test to get a certificate for work.

Earlier this month, a doctor took pictures of the long queue of people waiting for Covid treatment outside a Bangkok hospital.

SOURCE: Thai PBS Coconuts Bangkok

 

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Jack Arthur

Jack is from the USA, has a B.A. in English, and writes on a variety of topics. He lives in Thailand.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Thailand2 mins ago

Hundreds wait outside Bangkok temple overnight for Covid test
Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 mins ago

PM calls for urgent meeting, expected to discuss “lockdown” measures
Thailand60 mins ago

Man believes prostitute pickpocketed him in Pattaya
Sponsored2 days ago

Take a trip through Thailand with Sixt Rent a Car

Welcome back to Thailand!

Advertise onThe Thaiger

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!

READ MORE

Crime2 hours ago

Alleged leaders of a drug cartel in Germany arrested in Phuket and Koh Pha Ngan
Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 hours ago

“Mastermind” arrested for posing as doctor, “selling” vaccines
Pattaya3 hours ago

Pattaya looks into September reopening despite uptick in Covid-19 infections
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Thailand3 hours ago

Good Morning Thailand | Thai property questions answered, Bangkok lockdown mulled, Latest covid update
Travel4 hours ago

Top 5 Hotels in Chiang Mai
Product Reviews4 hours ago

The best smartphones you should consider buying in 2021
Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 hours ago

Over 200,000 sign petition calling for mRNA vaccines
Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 hours ago

Thursday Covid-19 update: 7,058 new infections, 75 deaths
Koh Samui4 hours ago

Koh Samui hopes to attract 2,000 tourists in first month of re-opening
Environment5 hours ago

Residents near burned-out factory return home, environmental concerns remain
Bangkok5 hours ago

Lockdown not out of the question: CCSA
Tourism15 hours ago

Bangkok Airways revises Koh Samui flights ahead of reopening
Thailand4 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism4 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket4 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism4 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand4 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism4 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8

Trending