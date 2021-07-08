Crime
Alleged leaders of a drug cartel in Germany arrested in Phuket and Koh Pha Ngan
The suspected leaders of a European drug trafficking network arrested by Thai police this week had reportedly been living in Thailand for several years as fugitives. Reports say German officials had filed an Interpol red notice for their arrest in a crackdown where 20 people allegedly involved in the drug trafficking operation were arrested in Germany. Allegedly, they were trafficking a new psychoactive substance which some people reportedly died after taking.
38 year old Alexander Wolfien was arrested at a home near Phuket’s Rawai beach and 42 year old Alex Kartun, who holds dual German and Russian nationality, was arrested at a villa in Koh Pha Ngan, one of the trio of islands in the Gulf of Thailand off the Surat Thani coast.
The German Embassy in Thailand had filed a request with the Thai Immigration Police to arrest and deport Wolfien and Kartun, saying that officers in Germany had arrested around 20 suspects tied to the case. Reports say they new psychoactive substances from chemicals and herbal substances, like synthetic marijuana. The drugs were trafficked across several European countries. Wolfien and Kartun were allegedly the leaders in the operation.
Immigration Bureau Chief Sompong Chingduang says police requested an arrest warrant from the Criminal Court on April 20. The men were arrested on Tuesday.
“A team led by Lt Thawip Changtoh investigated the case until they were certain where both men were living before making the arrests. We can confirm that Russian nationals who were friends of both the men had been helping them take refuge.”
SOURCE: Phuket News
Get more from The Thaiger
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Alleged leaders of a drug cartel in Germany arrested in Phuket and Koh Pha Ngan
“Mastermind” arrested for posing as doctor, “selling” vaccines
Pattaya looks into September reopening despite uptick in Covid-19 infections
Let The Thaiger take care of your property insurance needs
Welcome back to Thailand!
Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!
Good Morning Thailand | Thai property questions answered, Bangkok lockdown mulled, Latest covid update
Top 5 Hotels in Chiang Mai
The best smartphones you should consider buying in 2021
Over 200,000 sign petition calling for mRNA vaccines
Thursday Covid-19 update: 7,058 new infections, 75 deaths
Koh Samui hopes to attract 2,000 tourists in first month of re-opening
Residents near burned-out factory return home, environmental concerns remain
Lockdown not out of the question: CCSA
Bangkok Airways revises Koh Samui flights ahead of reopening
New terminal at Suvarnabhumi Airport to be field hospital
Whispered but not proposed – could a lockdown be coming?
Top 8 wireless headphones to buy in 2021
Inside Phuket’s Sandbox – Questions answered | VIDEO
Police raid pornography shoot at Pattaya home, 5 people arrested
Police warn of Covid-19 vaccine booking scam by fake insurance company
3 travellers escaped Phuket Sandbox but were quickly caught
3 planes arrive in Phuket; 25 on 1st flight, 400 expected today
Thailand’s virology expert: give Sinovac to children over 3
AstraZeneca cuts monthly vaccine deliveries from 10 to 5 million
Thai government slammed for delays in vaccine procurement
Vietjet urges testing after Phuket passenger gets Covid-19
64 year old with kidney disease dies after inoculation, daughter claims vaccination link
3 markets and 2 companies closed in Pattaya for Covid-19
Phuket reopens but botched preparation limits travellers
Sunday Update: 5,916 new infections, provincial totals, news briefs
Moderna import process hasn’t begun, pending payment
Sunday COVID Update: 5,916 new infections, news briefs
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Trending
- Phuket4 days ago
Inside Phuket’s Sandbox – Questions answered | VIDEO
- Crime2 days ago
Police raid pornography shoot at Pattaya home, 5 people arrested
- Phuket22 hours ago
3 travellers escaped Phuket Sandbox but were quickly caught
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Thai government slammed for delays in vaccine procurement
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
64 year old with kidney disease dies after inoculation, daughter claims vaccination link
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
Sunday Update: 5,916 new infections, provincial totals, news briefs
- Bangkok16 hours ago
Whispered but not proposed – could a lockdown be coming?
- Phuket3 days ago
Phuket reviews taxi rates after “Sandbox” tourists report high prices