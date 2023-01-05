Connect with us

Thailand

Man arrested for forcing woman to perform oral sex in mini bus

Published

 on 

Photo via Matichon

Police arrested a man who forced a woman to perform oral sex on him in a mini bus in the central province of Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya.

The driver of a mini bus immediately filed a complaint with the police after the female victim notified him about the sexual assault when she got out of the vehicle at her destination.

The suspect was arrested near the mini bus terminal on Tuesday, January 3, at Chao Prom Market in Ayutthaya.

The driver told police that he stopped at three main stations in the Mueang district, in Suphan Buri, Sena district in Ayuthaya, and the van terminal at Chao Prom Market in Ayutthaya.

He added that he left the Mueang district in Suphan Buri with two passengers, the woman victim and another male passenger. He then picked up the offending male passenger, who was later identified as 22 year old Thitipong Sikatesook, in the Sena district of Ayutthaya.

There were plenty of unoccupied seats but Thitipong decided to sit in the back of the bus next to the woman. The first male passenger was dropped off before they reached the van terminal leaving only two passengers in the back seat: the offender and victim.

According to the victim, Thitipong touched her body and then forced her to perform oral sex on him until he reached the point of orgasm.

The victim let the driver know immediately after the mini bus arrived at the terminal. So, the driver reported the incident to the police.

The driver told the media that he was angry and felt guilty that he could not protect his passengers.

Thitipong was charged with Section 276 of the Criminal Law: whoever commits an indecent act against a person by threatening, doing a violent act, or taking any advantage of a person who is unable to resist shall be punished with imprisonment from four to 20 years and a fine from 80,000 to 400,000 baht.

The deputy spokesperson of the Attorney General’s Office, Kosonlawat Intuchanyong, said Thitipong’s action was outrageous. He was not scared of facing legal punishment and committed the crime in the daytime.

Kosonlawat said that public transportation should be safe for women. However, he urged women to avoid sitting in the back of a bus or a mini bus in future and try sitting near the car door to reduce the risk of sexual harassment.

 

Recent comments:
HolyCowCm
2023-01-05 10:37
Knife point? How did he force her? And how did the bus driver not notice this? Impossible.
JackMeOff
2023-01-05 11:15
Yes.. smart advise to recommend lone traveling females to take available seat nearest the front when available.  
perceblue
2023-01-05 12:12
1 hour ago, HolyCowCm said: Knife point? How did he force her? And how did the bus driver not notice this? Impossible. I agree. Was the guy holding a a knife or a gun to the woman, otherwise why didn`t…
Dedinbed
2023-01-05 12:16
no smoking on those minivans ain't it .. 



Trending