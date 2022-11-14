Thailand
3 teen boys kidnapped, tortured, and forced to perform oral sex by sadistic gang
Three teen boys were kidnapped, tortured, and forced to engage in gay sex against their will at gunpoint by a sadistic gang of teenagers at a house in the Hua Mark area of Bangkok.
The victims suffered burns on their penises, were forced to drink urine, take part in oral sex, and fight with each other. Only one offender has been arrested by police.
The three boys, 17 year old Oat, 17 year old Sub, and 18 year old Fluke, filed complaints with the police after they escaped their imprisonment and torture by 17 teenagers aged between 17 to 19 for three days between October 27 and 19.
Oat said that he used to study at the Minburi Polytechnic Technological College but quit. He believes the kidnappers were students from another polytechnic college.
Oat told revealed he was kidnapped by two teenagers named Tle and Gift on the night of October 27. The two brought Oat to a house in Soi Ramkanhaeng 63 where more than 10 other teenagers were gathered.
Oat said one of the group used his phone to lure two of his friends, Sub and Fluke, to the house. Over three days they were repeatedly attacked and tortured by the others. The group recorded videos of their sadistic acts. The kidnappers threatened their captives with guns and forced them to follow every order from them. If they failed to follow their orders they threatened to release the videos on social media.
The three were forced to eat cigarette buts, drink urine, perform oral sex, and kiss and punch each other. A female teenager from the group burned the boys’ pubic hairs and scorched their penises with a lighter. She also stubbed out burning cigarettes on their tongues.
Oat revealed there were many guns in the house.
Oat said the owner of the house, a father of one group member, was aware of the ordeal but did nothing to stop his son’s actions.
Oat’s mother told Channel 3 she is afraid of repercussions because one of the parents is notorious in the area.
The victims contacted celebrity lawyer Ronnarong Kaewphet to help them with their case.
Ronnarong said that the teenage gang face a number of charges, including attempted murder, imprisoning others, using firearms without permission, and possession of firearms without permission.
Only one boy, 18 year old Thanapon (surname reserved), was arrested yesterday, the rest of the suspects are on the run.
Thanapon was charged with physically assaulting others, holding others captive, and extorting others to do or not to do any acts against that person’s will. He denied all allegations and is now imprisoned at Bangkok remand Prison.
