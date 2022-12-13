Connect with us

A sex-mad Thai couple fined 5,000 baht for fornicating inside a laundry

Published

 on 

Photo via Khaosod and Police TV
A sex-mad Thai couple were fined 5,000 baht after being caught on the security camera fornicating inside a 24-hour laundry shop in Bangkok.

A 24-hour laundromat, Dr Tiger Laundry, in Soi Chueam Samphan 13 in the Nong Chok district of Bangkok, became a haven of copulation for the horny exhibitionists.

The laundry’s owner, Jakkapong Chookhanthong, was angry with the sex-mad couple because they were scaring off his customers and it was affecting business.

The 33 year old shop owner complained to the police but they refused to do anything so he shared the scandalous story and sexy footage of the randy pair with Thai media yesterday, December 12.

Jakkapong revealed that the couple had sex inside his laundry twice and also engaged in carnal acts outside the shop in a car.

The first incident took place on Thursday night, September 22. Jakkapong said he received complaints from a maid and some university students living near the shop. He checked the security camera inside the laundry and sure enough, the camera caught the lustful couple at it like a couple of rabbits.

The footage revealed that the couple parked their white car in front of the laundry. The man entered the shop naked from the waist below and the woman proceeded to perform oral sex on him inside the laundry. The pair then escaped in the car when some university students disturbed them.

Jakkapong took the sex video to Nong Chok Police Station but officers refused to process the complaint because the owner did not catch them red-handed – whatever that’s supposed to mean.

The oversexed couple returned to the shop for a second time on Sunday, October 20 at 2am. They parked their car in front of the shop as usual and entered naked from the waist down again. They were getting jiggy when the woman spotted a security camera and urged the man to stop.

But the Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse couldn’t have stopped them from satisfying their lust for lovemaking.

They climbed back into their car and continued having intercourse until 3am before diving away from the scene. Thirty minutes later and the hypersexual couple were back in front of Dr Tiger Laundry doing what they do best and bonked in their car again until 5am.

Jakkapong suspected that the tactile two were sex creators.

The Superintendent of the Nong Chok Police Station, Prasert Sornjam, finally responded to the case after it went viral on several Thai news platforms.

Prasert told the press that the police managed to track down the couple through the car’s registration plate.

Prasert reported that the pair were delivery workers and their work turned them on so much that forgot their surroundings and had sex. They confessed to their crime but insisted they were not sex creators.

The couple refused to give an interview to the media because they were embarrassed but said they wanted to apologise to Jakkapong and would never do this again.

The couple was fined 5,000 baht for performing a disgraceful act in public by undressing or committing any obscene acts in public according to Section 388 of the Criminal Law.

 

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger focusing on Thai news and what's happening in Thailand. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp.

