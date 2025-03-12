Thai weather forecast: It’s rain and pain as storms hit 40 provinces

Picture courtesy of Waranont (Joe), Unsplash

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) issued a weather forecast today, March 12, cautioning that 40 provinces across Thailand will experience heavy rain and strong winds.

Bangkok is among the affected areas. Residents are advised to exercise caution due to these conditions. The south, particularly, is warned of high sea waves, with mariners urged to remain vigilant.

In the upcoming 24 hours, the upper regions of Thailand are expected to have generally hot weather, with thunderstorms and occasional strong winds. This is attributed to the influence of southwesterly and southeasterly winds affecting the lower north, central, and northeastern regions.

Meanwhile, the easterly and southeasterly winds over the Gulf of Thailand, the south, and the Andaman Sea are weakening, leading to scattered thunderstorms in the southern regions.

The lower Gulf of Thailand is expected to see waves approximately 1 metre high, with areas experiencing thunderstorms seeing waves over 2 metres. Mariners are advised to navigate with caution and avoid areas with thunderstorms.

Dust and haze levels in the upper regions of Thailand remain moderate to high due to weak to moderate winds. The weather forecast for the whole country from 6am today until 6am tomorrow indicates varying weather conditions across different regions.

Weather forecast

In the north, temperatures range from 21°C to 40°C, with thunderstorms affecting 20% of areas, particularly in Tak, Uttaradit, Sukhothai, Kamphaeng Phet, Phitsanulok, Phichit, and Phetchabun.

The northeastern region will see similar conditions with temperatures between 21°C and 37°C, affecting 30% of the area, mainly in Loei, Chaiyaphum, Khon Kaen, Maha Sarakham, Nakhon Ratchasima, Buriram, and Surin.

The central region, including provinces such as Nakhon Sawan, Uthai Thani, Suphan Buri, Kanchanaburi, Ratchaburi, Lopburi, and Saraburi, will experience temperatures between 25°C and 39°C, with thunderstorms in 30% of the area.

The eastern region, with temperatures from 25°C to 36°C, will see storms in 40% of the area, especially in Chachoengsao, Nakhon Nayok, Prachin Buri, Chon Buri, Rayong, Chanthaburi, and Trat. Sea waves here will be less than 1 metre high, but over 1 metre in thunderstorm areas.

In the southern region (east coast), temperatures will range from 25°C to 34°C, with 40% of the area experiencing thunderstorms, primarily in Phetchaburi, Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, Songkhla, Yala, and Narathiwat.

The southern region (west coast) will see similar conditions with temperatures between 25°C and 35°C, particularly affecting provinces like Ranong, Phang Nga, Trang, and Satun, reported KhaoSod.

Bangkok and surrounding areas are forecasted to have hot weather with thunderstorms and strong winds affecting 30% of the area, with temperatures ranging from 26°C to 37°C. Residents should be cautious of the weather conditions today.