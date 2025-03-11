Bangkok man arrested for knife attack after road rage

Ryan Turner
139 1 minute read
Bangkok man arrested for knife attack after road rage
Photo via KhaoSod

A Bangkok man was apprehended for allegedly attempting to attack another man with a knife following a road rage incident. The arrest took place outside his condominium in the Sai Mai area of Bangkok.

Police Colonel Anan Warasat alongside Deputy Police Superintendent Kosolpiya Seema and other officers from Bang Khen Police Station conducted the arrest.

The incident reportedly occurred on March 6 at 5.53pm, when 50 year old Weerachai Phumai allegedly pursued and attempted to stab a man after a traffic altercation.

Weerachai, identified through CCTV footage, was found standing outside his residence at a condominium on Soi Phahon Yothin 52. Upon questioning, he admitted to being the man in the footage and confessed to the knife attack.

Related Articles

He cited provocation as the reason, explaining that the other motorcyclist cut in front of him and shouted insults, which led to his anger. In response, he retrieved a folding knife from his bag and chased the man, with the incident being captured and circulated on social media.

Police seized a blue Honda Wave 125 motorcycle, a folding knife, a black shoulder bag, and a white helmet as evidence, reported KhaoSod.

Weerachai faces charges of attempted bodily harm and carrying a weapon. He has been handed over to the Bang Khen Police Station for further legal proceedings.

Photo via KhaoSod

In similar news, after a traffic altercation near a popular Bangkok mall in Huai Khwang, a motorbike rider reportedly kicked and broke a car’s side mirror. The dispute, which began with a disagreement regarding a lane change, resulted in the motorcyclist escaping the location.

The affected driver, who detailed the event on Facebook, stated that the confrontation started at a traffic signal. The motorcyclist accused the driver of cutting into their lane. Though the driver was a significant distance away, the rider shouted insults, leading the driver to initially disregard the provocation.

Bangkok NewsCrime NewsThailand News
Tags
Ryan Turner
139 1 minute read
Photo of Ryan Turner

Ryan Turner

Ryan is a journalism student from Mahidol University with a passion for writing all kinds of content from news to lifestyle articles. Outside of work, Ryan loves everything to do with history, reading, and sports.

