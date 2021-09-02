Man arrested for allegedly killing, dismembering man in Pathum Thani

A man has been arrested for allegedly killing a man and then dismembering the body to hide the crime. The alleged murder took place because 29 year old Raviprakash Singh believed his fellow countryman, 52 year old Mahesh Singh, had ratted him out to immigration officials for overstaying his visa. The mutilated body of Mahesh was found in Pathum Thani, a central Thai province, around 11am, yesterday.

Raviprakash took officers to the location where he allegedly discarded the body. Raviprakash confessed to the murder and subsequent dismemberment, says Provincial Police Region 1 commissioner Amphon Buarapphon. Police also seized 2 motorbikes, a helmet, and a 50 centimetre long metal bar as evidence.

Amphon says Raviprakash has been previously been twice arrested for overstaying his visa. He had been let out on an 80,000 baht bail by the Thanyaburi Provincial Court. Yesterday, the court had ruled to deport the suspect. The deportation proceedings were delayed when officials discovered Surya Pratap Shahi, the brother of the dead man, had filed a missing person report for his missing sibling.

Investigators determined that Raviprakash had past associations with the deceased, thus, they interrogated Raviprakash for possible clues in their missing person case. Bangkok Post says that under questioning, Raviprakash confessed to slaying Mahesh. Amphon says the suspect was partially motivated by a land dispute the men had back in India. Amphon went on to say the suspect believed Mahesh was the one who tipped immigration officials off that he had overstayed his visa.

Raviprakash allegedly confessed to police that he had invited Mahesh to his room on Sunday, where he struck the victim’s head with the metal bar. Suria, the victim’s brother, confirmed that Raviprakash had invited his brother to his room. The suspect left the body parts under a bridge near his room.

The suspect also gave the victim’s motorbike’s keys to officers and took them to the dump site. Now, on top of charges of overstaying his visa, Raviprakash faces charges of murder and moving or destroying a corpse to conceal a crime.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

