Connect with us

Thailand

Man arrested for allegedly killing, dismembering man in Pathum Thani

Jack Arthur

Published

 on 

PHOTO: Akemannen/Flickr

A man has been arrested for allegedly killing a man and then dismembering the body to hide the crime. The alleged murder took place because 29 year old Raviprakash Singh believed his fellow countryman, 52 year old Mahesh Singh, had ratted him out to immigration officials for overstaying his visa. The mutilated body of Mahesh was found in Pathum Thani, a central Thai province, around 11am, yesterday.

Raviprakash took officers to the location where he allegedly discarded the body. Raviprakash confessed to the murder and subsequent dismemberment, says Provincial Police Region 1 commissioner Amphon Buarapphon. Police also seized 2 motorbikes, a helmet, and a 50 centimetre long metal bar as evidence.

Amphon says Raviprakash has been previously been twice arrested for overstaying his visa. He had been let out on an 80,000 baht bail by the Thanyaburi Provincial Court. Yesterday, the court had ruled to deport the suspect. The deportation proceedings were delayed when officials discovered Surya Pratap Shahi, the brother of the dead man, had filed a missing person report for his missing sibling.

Investigators determined that Raviprakash had past associations with the deceased, thus, they interrogated Raviprakash for possible clues in their missing person case. Bangkok Post says that under questioning, Raviprakash confessed to slaying Mahesh. Amphon says the suspect was partially motivated by a land dispute the men had back in India. Amphon went on to say the suspect believed Mahesh was the one who tipped immigration officials off that he had overstayed his visa.

Raviprakash allegedly confessed to police that he had invited Mahesh to his room on Sunday, where he struck the victim’s head with the metal bar. Suria, the victim’s brother, confirmed that Raviprakash had invited his brother to his room. The suspect left the body parts under a bridge near his room.

The suspect also gave the victim’s motorbike’s keys to officers and took them to the dump site. Now, on top of charges of overstaying his visa, Raviprakash faces charges of murder and moving or destroying a corpse to conceal a crime.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

 

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Jack Arthur

Jack is from the USA, has a B.A. in English, and writes on a variety of topics. He lives in Thailand.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Thailand5 mins ago

Man arrested for allegedly killing, dismembering man in Pathum Thani
Coronavirus (Covid-19)15 mins ago

Thailand to prioritise vaccination of over 50s, who make up 80% of Covid deaths
World37 mins ago

Suvarnabhumi’s ranking plummets in World’s Best Airports index
Sponsored14 hours ago

Stay in Thailand long-term with the Thailand Elite Visa

Welcome back to Thailand!

Advertise onThe Thaiger

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!

READ MORE

Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 hour ago

Thursday Covid Update: 262 deaths and 14,956 new cases
Pattaya1 hour ago

Pattaya officials concerned high costs of Covid tests will deter foreign tourists
Tourism2 hours ago

Tourism Minister defends PM’s re-opening plan on day 3 of no-confidence debate
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Politics6 hours ago

PM Prayut accused of embezzlement in Sinovac vaccine purchases
Politics7 hours ago

Anutin speaks in defence of handling of Covid-19 and vaccines
Chon Buri9 hours ago

Coffee shop attackers surrender, face assault charges
Coronavirus (Covid-19)13 hours ago

Study: recovery from Covid-19 gives more immunity than Pfizer
Guides14 hours ago

Everything you need to know about Thai food
Guides14 hours ago

10 most romantic sites in Thailand to visit with your sweetheart
Guides15 hours ago

Top 5 all you can eat barbecue restaurants in Bangkok
Thailand16 hours ago

PM Prayut Chan-o-cha says lifting the nightly curfew is under consideration
Thailand17 hours ago

Customers are welcomed back by the OneSiam Group
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism6 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism6 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism6 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8

Trending