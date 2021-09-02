Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Thailand to prioritise vaccination of over 50s, who make up 80% of Covid deaths
The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration says the vaccination of people over the age of 50 is being given urgent priority. Thai PBS World reports that the decision comes after it was revealed that 80% of Covid-related deaths or in the over 50s. According to Apisamai Srirangsan from the CCSA, the majority of those deaths are in the elderly and people with underlying health conditions.
According to the Thai PBS World report, Thailand has administered 32.6 vaccines since February 28 this year, out of a total of 40 million doses received in the country. Apisamai says the remaining 7.4 million are being administered but have yet to be recorded in the national database.
Today, Thailand has reported 14,956 new infections and 262 Covid-related deaths. Apisamai says that while the infection rate is declining in some parts of the country, people must not get complacent. She says there is an ongoing need for proactive screening to isolate infected patients, pointing out that places like Rayong, Chon Buri, and Suphan Buri continue to find new case in factory settings, construction workers’ accommodation, and wet markets.
Apisamai says many people who left Bangkok prior to the lockdown are expected to return to the capital now that restrictions have been eased and is urging provincial officials to screen people for the virus prior to them leaving for Bangkok.
Meanwhile, in addressing the CCSA’s concept of “Smart Control and Living with Covid-19”, which includes the “Covid-free” measure, she says this is not being enforced yet, but will be applied gradually as businesses become “Covid-free” environments. The measure will allow for business settings to declare themselves free of Covid-19 once employees are fully vaccinated and customers are also clear of the virus.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
