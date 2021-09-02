Politics
Move Forward MP accused of falsifying documents in complaint filed by Thai army
The Thai military has filed a complaint against Nattacha Boonchaiinsawat, an MP from the Move Forward Party. In the complaint, which was filed at a police station in the north-eastern province of Nakhon Ratchasima, Nattacha is accused of producing fake documents during the ongoing no-confidence debate. The debate against the PM Prayut Chan-o-cha and his government got underway on Monday.
Nation Thailand reports that army spokesman Sawarat Saengphol has accused Nattacha of presenting falsified documents at the debate. It’s understood the documents were titled, “Royal Thai Army’s Information Operation” and referenced the Second Army Area. Sawarat has described some of the information in the papers as, “suspicious”.
“The documents which he claimed were issued from March to July 2021 carry the signatures of the Second Army Area commander and sub-commander, but they do not match the real signatures of both individuals. Moreover, one of the documents misspelled the commander’s last name.”
According to Sawarat, the documents also contained several other discrepancies and he has dismissed them as fake.
“The documents also listed the wrong ranks and misspelled names of some other officers. These mistakes would not happen if the documents were real as there would be proof-readers to cross-check with the agency issuing the documents.”
According to the Nation Thailand report, Sawarat says the army has also launched a probe into photographs produced by Nattacha during the no-confidence debate. The Move Forward MP claims the photos are evidence that the military gave soldiers extra allowances during the Covid-19 crisis, a claim denied by Sawarat.
“The Second Army Area has never received any such budget from the government as he claimed. We suspect the pictures could have been taken before the Covid-19 outbreak as personnel in the photos were not wearing face masks.”
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
