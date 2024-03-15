Malaysian e-hailing driver receives surprise panties gift from Thai woman

Photo courtesy of grab&Mycar Facebook page

A Malaysian e-hailing driver found himself in for a wild surprise after a recent passenger encounter which ended with him receiving a pair of panties from a Thai woman.

Shared on the Facebook group, Drivers and Passengers Chinese Language Platform, the unnamed driver recounted his encounter with a group of lively Thai women. Amidst their banter, the driver found himself at the centre of an unconventional game of truth or dare, lost in translation due to their Thai dialogue.

As the game intensified, the unsuspecting driver was handed a bizarre gift upon reaching the destination: a pair of warm underwear, eagerly bestowed upon him by one of the enthusiastic passengers.

“Handsome boy, she’s giving this to you, you take it!”

Reflecting on the peculiar encounter, the recipient couldn’t help but wonder about the authenticity of the gesture, musing if such playful antics were common among modern Thai women. Despite declining to disclose specific details, he couldn’t shake off the lingering sensation of the “original taste” still clinging to the garment.

While the online community erupted with laughter over the outlandish tale, scepticism brewed alongside amusement. Some cautioned about potential implications, raising concerns about the origins and intentions behind the peculiar present.

In the end, the driver pocketed 9.60 Malaysian Ringgits (approximately 70 baht) alongside his unusual souvenir, prompting a mix of disbelief and amusement online, reported World of Buzz.

Whether it was a genuine act of spontaneity or a prank veiled in mystery, one thing remained certain: this e-hailing journey was anything but ordinary.

In related news, police arrested a perverted Thai man at an apartment in the Bangkok Noi district of Bangkok on February 12 after two decades of women’s underwear theft. Police seized nearly 600 items as evidence.

In other news, a CCTV camera in an apartment in Nonthaburi province near Bangkok caught a Thai man with a rubber shoe fetish, stealing clothes and flipflops for kinky masturbation purposes. Police believe the man has previous form for this.