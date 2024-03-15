Bangkok’s children gasp for air amidst pollution nightmare

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid TantivangphaisalPublished: 16:37, 15 March 2024| Updated: 16:37, 15 March 2024
Children in Bangkok suffer daily from heavy air pollution, battling constant coughs and other possible respiratory illnesses.

Pupils at Suan Lumphini School confront the harsh reality of their environment each morning as they assemble under coloured flags denoting the day’s air quality: a distressing routine with red signalling the worst and blue the best.

Thailand grapples annually with dire air pollution levels, its cities topping global pollution charts for days on end last year. Amongst those most vulnerable are the children, facing heightened risks of long-term respiratory damage.

Lalipthat Prakham, a maid, laments how her eight year old daughter has already fallen ill due to the polluted air.

Despite promises from Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin to address the issue, tangible solutions remain elusive. Residents like Nanthnan Hajiub witness firsthand the toll it takes on their children, with his 11 year old son now battling a sporadic cough.

Yet, not all children suffer equally. While Bangkok’s elite private schools boast air purifiers and filtration systems, public institutions like Suan Lumphini School are left to fend for themselves.

In a glimmer of hope, Chulalongkorn University initiated a pollution study, providing a clean room equipped with purifying air-conditioning units in schools situated in highly polluted areas. This initiative aims to mitigate some of the harmful effects on students’ health.

Protecting children’s health

Suphatpong Anuchitsopapan, the school’s head, stresses the urgency of the situation, advocating for better measures to combat pollution’s adverse effects on students.

According to Teerachai Amnuaylojaroen from the University of Phayao’s School of Energy and Environment, children face heightened risks due to their still-developing bodies and faster breathing rates, exposing them to more pollutants.

The World Health Organisation echoes these concerns, highlighting the grave risks pollution poses to children’s health and development.

While clean rooms offer temporary respite, they are not a panacea for the pollution epidemic. The lack of concrete data on children hospitalised due to pollution underscores the severity of the issue.

Back at Suan Lumphini School, teacher Jiraporn Sukpraserd finds solace in her classroom’s clean room, acknowledging its vital role in safeguarding her young charges’ health, reported VN Express.

However, for parents like Bounleua Boriharn, whose daughter is not afforded the same protection, the anguish persists. With Bangkok often shrouded in fog, his concern for his child’s well-being intensifies.

