Thailand

Nakhon Ratchasima hospital discontinues vaccinations citing confusing government policy, also AstraZeneca vaccines are out of stock

Jack Arthur

Published

 on 

PHOTO: Maharat Nakhon Ratchasima Hospital﻿/Facebook

Today, A hospital in northeastern Thailand announced that it is discontinuing vaccinations starting Friday. The hospital management lays the blame at the feet of the government vaccination policy. The hospital deems the policy confusing, says their Facebook page.

The Maharat Nakhon Ratchasima Hospital is withdrawing its vaccination services at the Central Plaza Nakhon Ratchasima store tomorrow. When they will resume vaccination services is unknown.

Dr Jade Boonyawongwirote, the hospital’s assistant director, posted on Maharat’s Facebook page today to fault the vaccine stoppage on the mixed messages over mixing vaccines. Dr Jade also mentioned that the hospital had depleted their AstraZeneca stock.

The announcement was not a popular one. Thousands had previously registered for a vaccination at the hospital and they were not pleased with the news that they would not be getting vaccinated.

Earlier this week, the Public Health Minister had recommended the use of Sinovac and AstraZeneca in combination, or “mix and matching” them, but domestic and international health officials were less receptive to the idea, calling it a “dangerous trend”.

The Thaiger wrote earlier today about how the government is still going ahead with the controversial mix and match plan.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

 

