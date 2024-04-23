Boxing camp owner murdered in Buriram

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

A boxing camp owner known by many as Sia Dam was brutally murdered at a religious celebration in Buriram.

Sia Dam, whose real name is being withheld, was a 56 year old boxing camp owner from Surin Province. The incident occurred yesterday when an unknown assailant shot him in the head and neck, leading to his death in his Hyundai van, which bore Cambodian licence plates after he had brought his boxers to compete at the event hosted by the abbot of Nong Teng Temple in Buriram Province.

Friends and colleagues of Sia Dam are struggling to come to terms with the loss. Chatri, a close associate of the deceased shared insights into the character of Sia Dam. Known for his generosity, particularly in the boxing world, Sia Dam often sponsored charity events, offering his fighters to participate without charging a fee.

The motive behind the ruthless killing seems to be a targeted hit, with Chatri implying that there were individuals who had a reason to want Sia Dam gone, dismissing any conflict within the boxing scene as a potential cause.

Further highlighting Sia Dam’s character, Chatri recounted how just last month, Sia Dam had organised a boxing event costing 300,000 baht at his residence, allowing everyone to watch for free. He was deemed a good person by many.

Whilst Chatri could not confirm whether Sia Dam’s business interests, which included a drinking water plant and public restrooms in the Chong Jom market, might have led to conflicts with others, he did not rule out the possibility.

Police from both Buriram and Surin provinces are conducting an intensive investigation, searching for CCTV footage that could shed light on the culprits. The area where the murder took place is known for a previous incident in March last year, where a cattle herder was killed and his vehicle stolen. However, the perpetrator in that case was captured only by chance in February.

Sia Dam’s past was not without controversy. He had been involved in a murder case over 20 years ago but Chatri believes this is unlikely to be connected to Sia Dam’s death, reported KhaoSod.

Additionally, conjectures about a Cambodian wife are considered to hold little relevance to the case at hand.