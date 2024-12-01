Legal action pursued over shooting at elephants in Thailand

Image via KhaoSod

Kaeng Krachan National Park officials are actively pursuing legal action against people involved in a shooting incident aimed at intimidating wild elephants.

The unsettling event, caught in a TikTok video, occurred yesterday evening, November 30, showing a black sedan from which four gunshots were fired as elephants roamed nearby.

The car was travelling on the Nong Phlap-Huai Sat Yai road, specifically at the 13th-kilometre mark in the Huai Sat Yai sub-district of Hua Hin, Prachuap Khiri Khan province.

Upon receiving the report, a team led by forest academic Jiranan Jaraskul, along with forest protection officer Arthit Akkabut and the 5th management zone patrol unit, quickly investigated the scene. They discovered four spent 9-millimetre bullet casings.

These included two from the brand ThaiArms, one from Luger, and one unidentified. The evidence was found within the national park boundaries. However, the perpetrators were not present at the scene, and no other individuals were found in the vicinity.

The shooting incident is a severe violation of multiple legal provisions. Violations include the National Park Act of 2019, which under Section 19(2), prohibits shooting that endangers or annoys wildlife, and under Section 41(4), prohibits disturbing or harming wildlife.

The Wildlife Preservation and Protection Act of 2019 is also breached under Section 12(1) for prohibiting hunting of protected wildlife and Section 83 for prohibiting shooting within wildlife sanctuaries.

Additionally, the Firearms, Ammunition, Explosives, Fireworks, and Imitation Firearms Act of 1947, under Section 8, forbids carrying firearms in towns, villages, or public roads, and Section 72, prohibits shooting without reason in towns, villages, or communities.

Park officers have filed a formal complaint with the Nong Phlap Police Station, providing all gathered evidence to aid in tracking down and prosecuting the offenders, reported KhaoSod.

The Kaeng Krachan National Park, a UNESCO World Heritage site, is Thailand’s largest national park, hosting a rich diversity of flora and fauna. Such incidents not only endanger the wildlife but also tarnish the park’s reputation as a sanctuary for biodiversity.

Officials urge the public to report any illegal activities concerning forest resources and wildlife immediately. The public can contact the Forest Protection Hotline, operational 24 hours a day, at 1362. Public cooperation is crucial in preserving Thailand’s natural heritage and ensuring the safety of its wildlife.