South Korean man takes an ‘unfare’ ride in stolen Bangkok taxi

Police yesterday arrested a South Korean man for stealing a taxi parked near a petrol station in the Chatuchak neighbourhood of Bangkok.

Officers from Bang Sue Police Station arrested the South Korean man, 52 year old Kim Hwangil, yesterday, October 31, shortly after he stole a blue Toyota Altis taxi with the registration plate ทฬ 9000 Bangkok, from 38 year old Suthep. The incident took place outside a petrol station on Kampaeng Phet Road in the Chatuchak area of Bangkok.

Channel 7 shared CCTV footage of the theft, showing the taxi driver, Suthep, parking his car in the left lane, getting out, and walking into the petrol station.

Kim, wearing a yellow shirt, approached the taxi and initially failed to open the left door of the vehicle. He then tried the driver’s door, successfully entered the car, and drove away just as Suthep was exiting the petrol station.

Suthep was seen running after his car, shouting for help from other motorists, but Kim sped away and disappeared from the scene.

Suthep admitted that he left his car engine running while he went into a convenience store in the petrol station, not expecting it to be stolen.

Officers from Bang Sue Police Station managed to stop Kim at a railway crossing after he crashed into a barrier gate. SiamRath reported that Kim appeared to be under the influence of alcohol or drugs and was unable to participate in questioning by the police.

A search of Kim revealed only US$602 (20,400 baht) in cash and his documents. No drugs or alcohol were found in his possession, and police did not conduct either drug or alcohol tests on him.

According to the police report, Kim arrived in Thailand on October 30 and planned to return to South Korea in March 2025.

Following the incident, Kim faced two charges:

Section 358 of the Criminal Law: damaging, destroying, or causing destruction of the property of another. The penalty is imprisonment of up to three years, and a fine of up to 60,000 baht, or both.

Section 334 of the Criminal Law: stealing property of another person. The penalty is imprisonment for up to three years and a fine of up to 60,000 baht.