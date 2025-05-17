Lottery luck: Rayong restaurateur wins 12 million baht jackpot

A woman with two first-prize tickets takes home a substantial win thanks to a house number

Puntid Tantivangphaisal
14 hours ago
Last Updated: Saturday, May 17, 2025
Lottery luck: Rayong restaurateur wins 12 million baht jackpot
Luck struck in the most unexpected way for a Rayong restaurateur who scooped 12 million baht in the lotteryall thanks to a broken durian delivery wheel that flew onto a neighbour’s roof.

Yesterday, May 16, the usually quiet village of Ban Yang En in Mueang Thap Mon, Khao Chamao district, erupted with joy after the announcement of the lottery results. The winning number, 251309, belonged to 49 year old On Phakdeengam, a well-known local restaurateur famed for her braised chicken noodles and pork leg rice.

On’s incredible win came from two first-prize lottery tickets, netting her a staggering 12 million baht.

Speaking through tears of happiness, On revealed the quirky story behind her lucky number. “About a month ago, my nephew was delivering durians when one of the vehicle’s wheels suddenly came off. The wheel ended up on the roof of a relative’s house, whose number ends with 309. That really caught my attention.”

Initially, she played the number earlier in May but didn’t win. However, she didn’t give up.

I decided to buy the same number again for the mid-May draw, and this time, fortune smiled on me.”

News of her win quickly spread, and her home was soon packed with family, friends, and local well-wishers, all celebrating with smiles and laughter.

On has officially registered her winnings at the Khao Chamao Police Station to ensure everything is properly documented, reported KhaoSod.

When asked about her plans for the jackpot, On shared, “I want to share the money with my family, pay off my debts, and donate a portion to charity to bring good luck and help those in need.”

In similar news, a couple from Sisaket province’s Yang Chum Noi district won 6 million baht in the May 1 government lottery draw.

On May 2, family and locals gathered at the home of Lamphong and his wife in Lin Fa subdistrict to offer their congratulations. The couple’s ticket, number 213388, took the first prize.

