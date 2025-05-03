Jackpot! Sisaket couple clears debt with Thai lottery win

A couple from Sisaket province experienced a life-changing event after winning 6 million baht in the latest lottery draw.

At their residence in Lin Fa subdistrict, Yang Chum Noi district, family and locals gathered yesterday, May 2, to congratulate 58 year old Lamphong and his 56 year old wife, Kanokwan, who won the first prize in the Thai Government Lottery with ticket number 213388.

Lamphong recounted that prior to their win, they visited Wat Pa Thep Nimit to make merit and seek blessings for good fortune from the temple’s large Buddha image. The image was constructed by the late Luang Ta Khim Warathammo, the former abbot of Wat Phak Kha in Lin Fa. While praying, Lamphong noticed the number 88 on the chest of the Buddha statue and decided to buy a lottery ticket featuring those numbers. When the lottery results were announced, their ticket was the first prize winner.

The moment they realised their good fortune, the couple was attending the traditional Bang Fai festival in Yang Chum Yai village. Upon hearing the news, Lamphong hurried home to secure their livestock before sharing the exciting news with their family.

Lamphong expressed that his initial plan after claiming the prize money was to repay nearly 1 million baht owed to a cooperative bank for investments in onion farming and rice cultivation. Additionally, they intend to donate a portion to charity, while setting aside the rest for their children’s education and daily expenses, reported KhaoSod.

In similar news, in the northeastern province of Roi Et, a 45 year old department store employee’s life took a dramatic turn after winning 12 million baht from two first-prize lottery tickets.

Despite his newfound wealth, Vilai, who has worked at the department store for years, plans to continue working. Vilai visited the Roi Et Police Station to officially register his lottery win as evidence before claiming his prize money. Colleagues and police officers were present to celebrate his remarkable fortune, congratulating him on his unexpected stroke of luck.