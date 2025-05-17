British man knifed and dumped near courthouse in Pattaya

Three suspects are on the run after stabbing a man and leaving him for dead

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal14 hours agoLast Updated: Saturday, May 17, 2025
1,222 2 minutes read
British man knifed and dumped near courthouse in Pattaya
Pictures courtesy of The Pattaya News

A British man was left fighting for his life in a pool of blood outside a Pattaya courthouse after a brutal knife attack involving three foreigners, sparking a police manhunt and a flurry of questions over what led to the violent ambush.

At around 5pm yesterday, May 16, Lieutenant Pakan Pobnan, Deputy Investigation Officer at Pattaya City Police Station, received a disturbing report of a foreign national severely injured in a knife attack. The incident occurred in a parking lot opposite the Pattaya Provincial Court on Thappraya Road.

Investigators and rescue volunteers from the Sawang Boriboon Thammasathan Foundation rushed to the scene and discovered the victim, identified as Andrew, a 36 year old British national. He was found writhing in pain, soaked in blood, with horrific injuries: a 10-centimetre gash across his face, a chest wound, a stab to his abdomen, and mutilated fingers on his left hand—his index to ring fingers nearly severed.

British man knifed and dumped near courthouse in Pattaya | News by Thaiger

Related Articles

Rescuers administered first aid before urgently transporting him to Pattaya Memorial Hospital, where he remains in critical condition and unable to speak with police.

Eyewitness Sayan Samanmit, a 49 year old taxi driver, told Thai media he witnessed the shocking scene unfold while waiting for passengers nearby. He said a white Toyota Veloz with Phuket licence plates sped into the parking lot and crashed into nearby bushes. Three foreigners exited the vehicle—two men and a woman.

According to Sayan, the male driver dragged a bloodied Andrew out of the back seat and continued slashing at him as the victim struggled to defend himself. Moments later, the assailant called the woman back into the car, and the group fled, leaving the injured man collapsing on the pavement.

British man knifed and dumped near courthouse in Pattaya | News by Thaiger

Sayan immediately alerted police and managed to take clear photos of the suspect’s car, which were handed over to investigators. Officers attempted to intercept the vehicle as it fled toward South Pattaya Road, but it remains at large as of press time, reported The Pattaya News.

Police believe the suspect and the victim knew each other and that a heated altercation inside the car escalated into violence. Police are now reviewing CCTV footage and gathering witness statements in an urgent effort to track down the suspects and uncover the motive behind the vicious attack.

More to follow.

Latest Thailand News
Maha Sarakham man nets 12 million baht lottery windfall (video) Thailand News

Maha Sarakham man nets 12 million baht lottery windfall (video)

8 hours ago
Thai women&#8217;s early morning fight rocks Pattaya’s Walking Street (video) Pattaya News

Thai women’s early morning fight rocks Pattaya’s Walking Street (video)

9 hours ago
Phu Kradueng cable car sparks sustainability fears Thailand News

Phu Kradueng cable car sparks sustainability fears

9 hours ago
Viral coffin crash spurs lottery frenzy as number brings big wins (video) Thailand News

Viral coffin crash spurs lottery frenzy as number brings big wins (video)

10 hours ago
Chalong wire thieves nabbed in Phuket raid Phuket News

Chalong wire thieves nabbed in Phuket raid

10 hours ago
SRT to test refurbished Japanese diesel trains for suburban routes Thailand News

SRT to test refurbished Japanese diesel trains for suburban routes

10 hours ago
Lotto Plus hits big: 4 winners share 60 million baht jackpot Thailand News

Lotto Plus hits big: 4 winners share 60 million baht jackpot

11 hours ago
Thailand and Vietnam target USbn trade boost Business News

Thailand and Vietnam target US$25bn trade boost

12 hours ago
Phuket reclaims Surin Beach from illegal occupiers Phuket News

Phuket reclaims Surin Beach from illegal occupiers

12 hours ago
Bangkok’s Bang Na gridlocked by floods and traffic (video) Bangkok News

Bangkok’s Bang Na gridlocked by floods and traffic (video)

13 hours ago
Miracle escape: Amulet saves driver in Chon Buri SUV crash Pattaya News

Miracle escape: Amulet saves driver in Chon Buri SUV crash

13 hours ago
Phuket gears up with sandbags ahead of rainy season Phuket News

Phuket gears up with sandbags ahead of rainy season

14 hours ago
Lottery luck: Rayong restaurateur wins 12 million baht jackpot Thailand News

Lottery luck: Rayong restaurateur wins 12 million baht jackpot

14 hours ago
British man knifed and dumped near courthouse in Pattaya Pattaya News

British man knifed and dumped near courthouse in Pattaya

14 hours ago
Thailand deluge: Heavy rain and flash flood to hit 12 provinces Thailand News

Thailand deluge: Heavy rain and flash flood to hit 12 provinces

15 hours ago
Drug addict arrested for sex attempts with cow and dog Thailand News

Drug addict arrested for sex attempts with cow and dog

1 day ago
Trapped in Thailand: US professor caught in royal law limbo Thailand News

Trapped in Thailand: US professor caught in royal law limbo

1 day ago
Man chooses to defecate on public road despite nearby bathroom Thailand News

Man chooses to defecate on public road despite nearby bathroom

1 day ago
Thai government&#8217;s G-token gamble sparks legal, public backlash Thailand News

Thai government’s G-token gamble sparks legal, public backlash

1 day ago
Wildlife sting: Baby orangutans rescued in Bangkok trafficking bust Bangkok News

Wildlife sting: Baby orangutans rescued in Bangkok trafficking bust

1 day ago
Phuket driver forces wife into boot to make room for tourists Phuket News

Phuket driver forces wife into boot to make room for tourists

1 day ago
Tycoon, engineers face arrest in Bangkok building collapse scandal Bangkok News

Tycoon, engineers face arrest in Bangkok building collapse scandal

1 day ago
Steel carnage: Factory collapse crushes cars in Chon Buri horror Pattaya News

Steel carnage: Factory collapse crushes cars in Chon Buri horror

1 day ago
31 Thai and Chinese suspects arrested in Rayong for money laundering Thailand News

31 Thai and Chinese suspects arrested in Rayong for money laundering

1 day ago
Bling sting: 300k baht loot swiped in broad daylight Thalang heist Phuket News

Bling sting: 300k baht loot swiped in broad daylight Thalang heist

1 day ago
Crime NewsPattaya NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal14 hours agoLast Updated: Saturday, May 17, 2025
1,222 2 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
5 1 vote
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
1 Comment
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Harry Gold
Harry Gold
12 hours ago

I would put my money on it that the “victim” had committed a “frowned upon crime” and the assailants distributed there own justice before dropping him off at court.

0
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.

Related Articles

Top Shanghai official tours Pattaya in tourism charm offensive

Top Shanghai official tours Pattaya in tourism charm offensive

1 day ago
Monk’s millions: Pattaya woman busted in gambling scandal

Monk’s millions: Pattaya woman busted in gambling scandal

2 days ago
Cone, not forgotten! Pattaya clamps down on parking space hogs

Cone, not forgotten! Pattaya clamps down on parking space hogs

3 days ago
Splash and dash! Pattaya swamped as storm lashes city (video)

Splash and dash! Pattaya swamped as storm lashes city (video)

3 days ago
1
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x