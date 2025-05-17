British man knifed and dumped near courthouse in Pattaya

A British man was left fighting for his life in a pool of blood outside a Pattaya courthouse after a brutal knife attack involving three foreigners, sparking a police manhunt and a flurry of questions over what led to the violent ambush.

At around 5pm yesterday, May 16, Lieutenant Pakan Pobnan, Deputy Investigation Officer at Pattaya City Police Station, received a disturbing report of a foreign national severely injured in a knife attack. The incident occurred in a parking lot opposite the Pattaya Provincial Court on Thappraya Road.

Investigators and rescue volunteers from the Sawang Boriboon Thammasathan Foundation rushed to the scene and discovered the victim, identified as Andrew, a 36 year old British national. He was found writhing in pain, soaked in blood, with horrific injuries: a 10-centimetre gash across his face, a chest wound, a stab to his abdomen, and mutilated fingers on his left hand—his index to ring fingers nearly severed.

Rescuers administered first aid before urgently transporting him to Pattaya Memorial Hospital, where he remains in critical condition and unable to speak with police.

Eyewitness Sayan Samanmit, a 49 year old taxi driver, told Thai media he witnessed the shocking scene unfold while waiting for passengers nearby. He said a white Toyota Veloz with Phuket licence plates sped into the parking lot and crashed into nearby bushes. Three foreigners exited the vehicle—two men and a woman.

According to Sayan, the male driver dragged a bloodied Andrew out of the back seat and continued slashing at him as the victim struggled to defend himself. Moments later, the assailant called the woman back into the car, and the group fled, leaving the injured man collapsing on the pavement.

Sayan immediately alerted police and managed to take clear photos of the suspect’s car, which were handed over to investigators. Officers attempted to intercept the vehicle as it fled toward South Pattaya Road, but it remains at large as of press time, reported The Pattaya News.

Police believe the suspect and the victim knew each other and that a heated altercation inside the car escalated into violence. Police are now reviewing CCTV footage and gathering witness statements in an urgent effort to track down the suspects and uncover the motive behind the vicious attack.

More to follow.