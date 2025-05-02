Lottery luck heats up Thailand with hot picks for May 2 draw

Fortune hunters, get ready – May’s lottery buzz is here and Thailand’s favourite number whisperers have spoken.

With the Thai Government Lottery draw set for today, May 2, lottery hopefuls across the country are once again diving deep into predictions, calendars, and social media gurus to hunt down those elusive lucky numbers. And leading the charge this month? The much-anticipated numbers from the Chinese calendar, combined with hot picks from famed lottery legends like “Petch Kla the Lucky Boy,” and the mystical Maenam Ngeun.

The Chinese calendar remains a top source of inspiration for many Thais, with four different versions released for today, offering unique sets of numbers. Followers pore over these designs, interpreting the digits based on tradition, belief, or gut feeling. It’s not just about chance – for many, it’s an art.

Pictures courtesy of Sanook

But all eyes are also on “Petch Kla the Lucky Boy”, whose rise to fame began back in 2019 when he reportedly predicted 20 consecutive winning draws using his signature ping pong ball technique. Now, his Facebook page is a go-to for lottery enthusiasts.

For May 2, Petch Kla’s hot picks include:

  • Top number pairs: 65, 95, 75

  • Secondary numbers: 16, 19, 15, 88

As usual, fans are advised to approach these numbers with both hope and caution. While many swear by his methods, Petch Kla himself has encouraged followers to use the predictions as inspiration, not certainty, reported Sanook.

Another name gaining traction is Maenam Ngeun, whose predictions were shared on Monday, April 28, via Daily News Online. Her forecast for today’s draw features:

  • Main lucky digits: 5, 9

  • Two-digit combos: 59, 95, 50, 05

  • Three-digit combos: 595, 509

Whether you’re drawing inspiration from ancient calendars, seasoned fortune tellers, or social media stardom, today promises to be another high-energy lottery day in Thailand.

In the last draw on April 16, a 51 year old man from Nakhon Phanom returned to the Ruesi Nen Hermitage in Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya to offer a pumpkin in gratitude after winning the lottery. He credited his win to lucky numbers he spotted in a sacred water basin at the site.

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.

