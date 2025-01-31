Thailand lottery players seek Chinese calendar for lucky numbers
Lottery enthusiasts in Thailand continue their quest for winning numbers for the February 1 draw, tomorrow.
The search includes popular numbers from celebrities, social media, and well-known advisors, along with the widely-followed Chinese calendar numbers, which remain a significant interest among lottery players.
For the lottery draw tomorrow, numbers from the Chinese calendar have gained traction. A TikTok user with the account @nid8857 has shared four sets of numbers from the Chinese calendar to guide those looking to try their luck.
Each set of numbers varies, allowing individuals to interpret them as they choose, reported Sanook.
Below are lottery results for February over the past 10 years, including statistics on two and three-digit numbers.
|Lower two-digit (end)
|1st prize upper two-digit
|three-digit (end)
|1st prize upper three-digits
|three-digits (front)
|09
|03
|375
|063
|007
|39
|64
|008
|116
|056
|04
|00
|030
|134
|061
|06
|07
|054
|227
|066
|14
|08
|057
|307
|085
|30
|11
|076
|308
|106
|31
|15
|083
|364
|128
|42
|16
|101
|395
|181
|43
|17
|103
|403
|195
|56
|24
|181
|411
|248
|57
|27
|197
|417
|259
|79
|34
|230
|537
|312
|80
|37
|282
|597
|318
|90
|53
|286
|603
|330
|92
|63
|309
|672
|388
|94
|72
|377
|800
|454
|97
|95
|392
|824
|464
|98
|97
|426
|853
|515
|485
|864
|552
|509
|915
|605
|519
|625
|523
|643
|535
|644
|544
|664
|587
|699
|591
|779
|592
|789
|612
|807
|628
|861
|651
|881
|664
|910
|748
|942
|813
|943
|816
|947
|817
|952
|825
|999
|843
|879
|918
|927
|948
|953
Thais have a strong cultural and spiritual connection to lucky numbers, particularly in relation to the lottery, which is played nationwide twice a month (on the 1st and 16th). Many believe that specific numbers hold supernatural power, capable of bringing wealth, protection, and good fortune.
People visit temples and shrines to pray for lucky numbers, often interpreting numbers from holy water droplets, candle wax drippings, or sacred inscriptions by monks. Some temples are famous for accurate lottery predictions, attracting large crowds before every draw.
Many Thais believe that dreams contain hidden numbers. Snakes in a dream may symbolise the number 5, while seeing a dead relative could hint at their age or a significant number linked to them.
People seek numbers from spirit mediums, fortune tellers, or even spirit houses. Unusual occurrences, such as animals behaving strangely or natural formations resembling digits, are often interpreted as signs from spirits.
Many believe that license plate numbers from accident scenes or dates linked to deaths hold strong lottery potential. Some visit funeral ceremonies hoping to receive a lucky number from the deceased’s spirit.