Thailand lottery players seek Chinese calendar for lucky numbers

Puntid Tantivangphaisal
Friday, January 31, 2025
Photo courtesy of ALL Online 7-11

Lottery enthusiasts in Thailand continue their quest for winning numbers for the February 1 draw, tomorrow.

The search includes popular numbers from celebrities, social media, and well-known advisors, along with the widely-followed Chinese calendar numbers, which remain a significant interest among lottery players.

For the lottery draw tomorrow, numbers from the Chinese calendar have gained traction. A TikTok user with the account @nid8857 has shared four sets of numbers from the Chinese calendar to guide those looking to try their luck.

Each set of numbers varies, allowing individuals to interpret them as they choose, reported Sanook.

Photo courtesy of Sanook
Photo courtesy of Sanook
Photo courtesy of Sanook
Photo courtesy of Sanook

Below are lottery results for February over the past 10 years, including statistics on two and three-digit numbers.

Lower two-digit (end) 1st prize upper two-digit three-digit (end) 1st prize upper three-digits three-digits (front)
09 03 375 063 007
39 64 008 116 056
04 00 030 134 061
06 07 054 227 066
14 08 057 307 085
30 11 076 308 106
31 15 083 364 128
42 16 101 395 181
43 17 103 403 195
56 24 181 411 248
57 27 197 417 259
79 34 230 537 312
80 37 282 597 318
90 53 286 603 330
92 63 309 672 388
94 72 377 800 454
97 95 392 824 464
98 97 426 853 515
485 864 552
509 915 605
519 625
523 643
535 644
544 664
587 699
591 779
592 789
612 807
628 861
651 881
664 910
748 942
813 943
816 947
817 952
825 999
843
879
918
927
948
953

Thais have a strong cultural and spiritual connection to lucky numbers, particularly in relation to the lottery, which is played nationwide twice a month (on the 1st and 16th). Many believe that specific numbers hold supernatural power, capable of bringing wealth, protection, and good fortune.

People visit temples and shrines to pray for lucky numbers, often interpreting numbers from holy water droplets, candle wax drippings, or sacred inscriptions by monks. Some temples are famous for accurate lottery predictions, attracting large crowds before every draw.

Many Thais believe that dreams contain hidden numbers. Snakes in a dream may symbolise the number 5, while seeing a dead relative could hint at their age or a significant number linked to them.

People seek numbers from spirit mediums, fortune tellers, or even spirit houses. Unusual occurrences, such as animals behaving strangely or natural formations resembling digits, are often interpreted as signs from spirits.

Many believe that license plate numbers from accident scenes or dates linked to deaths hold strong lottery potential. Some visit funeral ceremonies hoping to receive a lucky number from the deceased’s spirit.

