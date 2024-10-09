Lottery enthusiasts turn to Chinese calendar for October 16 draw

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid TantivangphaisalPublished: 17:14, 09 October 2024| Updated: 17:14, 09 October 2024
66 1 minute read
Lottery enthusiasts turn to Chinese calendar for October 16 draw
Photo courtesy of Sanook

The Thai lottery draw scheduled for October 16 has once again stirred excitement among lottery enthusiasts. Despite previous challenges, many continue to seek out their lucky numbers with unwavering determination. Sources for these numbers range from celebrities and social media to prominent lottery guides and even traditional Chinese calendars, which have become a popular reference.

A TikTok user, under the account name nid8857, shared a clip featuring Chinese calendar numbers as a guide for the upcoming lottery draw. The video displayed four different sets of numbers, each open to interpretation based on individual perspectives. Viewers were encouraged to watch the clip and discern their lucky numbers.

Advertisements

“Whoever sees a specific number, feel free to take a look at the picture.”

For those who rely on the Chinese calendar for their lottery predictions, this video offers yet another avenue for finding potential winning numbers.

Related news

The clip’s popularity on TikTok highlights the continued interest and trust in traditional methods of number selection, even in the digital age, reported Sanook.

Lottery enthusiasts turn to Chinese calendar for October 16 draw | News by Thaiger
Photo courtesy of Sanook

In related news, residents celebrated substantial lottery wins by making offerings at Phupahung Wongwanaram Monastery in Ratchaburi, bringing chicken eggs, flower garlands, and fireworks to express their gratitude. The temple’s abbot received donations, with some winners attributing their luck to the Naga Loop charm.

At Phupahung Wongwanaram Monastery in Ban Huay Sala, Yang Hak subdistrict, Pak Tho district, Ratchaburi province, people from various regions gathered to make offerings on October 2.

Advertisements
In other news, a man from Si Racha scooped first prize in the recent lottery draw with five tickets, totalling 30 million baht. He intends to donate 499,999 baht to Khao Mai Daeng temple in Chon Buri for the construction of a new mandapa and a walking monk statue in honour of the revered Luang Phor Yongyuth Thammakosalo.
This visit followed the announcement of the lottery results for October 1, where the winning number was 718665.

Thailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.

Related Articles

Power play: B.Grimm sets sights on electrifying China and Greece

Power play: B.Grimm sets sights on electrifying China and Greece

Published: 17:46, 09 October 2024
Tourists flee Pranburi Beach over mysterious needle-like creatures

Tourists flee Pranburi Beach over mysterious needle-like creatures

Published: 17:41, 09 October 2024
Lamphun sets up command centre as water levels rise

Lamphun sets up command centre as water levels rise

Published: 17:34, 09 October 2024
Rain check: Flash floods wreak havoc in Cha-am and Hua Hin

Rain check: Flash floods wreak havoc in Cha-am and Hua Hin

Published: 17:27, 09 October 2024
Check Also
Close