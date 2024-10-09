Lottery enthusiasts turn to Chinese calendar for October 16 draw

Photo courtesy of Sanook

The Thai lottery draw scheduled for October 16 has once again stirred excitement among lottery enthusiasts. Despite previous challenges, many continue to seek out their lucky numbers with unwavering determination. Sources for these numbers range from celebrities and social media to prominent lottery guides and even traditional Chinese calendars, which have become a popular reference.

A TikTok user, under the account name nid8857, shared a clip featuring Chinese calendar numbers as a guide for the upcoming lottery draw. The video displayed four different sets of numbers, each open to interpretation based on individual perspectives. Viewers were encouraged to watch the clip and discern their lucky numbers.

Advertisements

“Whoever sees a specific number, feel free to take a look at the picture.”

For those who rely on the Chinese calendar for their lottery predictions, this video offers yet another avenue for finding potential winning numbers.

The clip’s popularity on TikTok highlights the continued interest and trust in traditional methods of number selection, even in the digital age, reported Sanook.

In related news, residents celebrated substantial lottery wins by making offerings at Phupahung Wongwanaram Monastery in Ratchaburi, bringing chicken eggs, flower garlands, and fireworks to express their gratitude. The temple’s abbot received donations, with some winners attributing their luck to the Naga Loop charm.

At Phupahung Wongwanaram Monastery in Ban Huay Sala, Yang Hak subdistrict, Pak Tho district, Ratchaburi province, people from various regions gathered to make offerings on October 2.

Advertisements

This visit followed the announcement of the lottery results for October 1, where the winning number was 718665.