Lorry explosion in Chon Buri sends flames 10 metres high (video)

A terrifying explosion sent fireballs nearly 10 metres into the sky after a lorry packed with gas cylinders overturned and ignited on a Chon Buri road yesterday afternoon.

The dramatic blaze erupted at around 3pm yesterday, June 9, along Route 344 near the Nong Chak intersection in Ban Bueng district. The vehicle, a pickup truck loaded with liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders, lost control and flipped over, instantly sparking a massive fire.

Four fire engines from the Nong Chak Subdistrict Municipality and Nong Irun Subdistrict Administrative Organisation were dispatched to battle the flames, alongside police rescue teams and local volunteers. But the situation quickly escalated as multiple gas cylinders exploded, forcing firefighters to proceed with extreme caution.

Witnesses said the flames towered above nearby buildings as loud bangs echoed across the area. Police halted traffic and urged drivers to slow down to prevent further danger while crews worked to douse the fire. It took around one hour to bring the inferno under control.

The lorry, completely consumed by the fire, was reduced to a charred metal shell. The driver, identified as 40 year old Ek, sustained injuries and complained of pain across his body. Speaking from the roadside, he recalled the horror of the crash.

“I was transporting cooking gas from Map Khlong to deliver to a customer on the Nong Chak–Phanat Nikhom road. I lost control of the vehicle, it overturned, and then exploded,” he said. “I managed to get out just in time and ran to the side of the road.”

After the flames were extinguished, firefighters and police counted at least 20 LPG cylinders, each weighing 40 kilogrammes, among the wreckage. Four of them had exploded. Also recovered were 23 oxygen tanks, adding to the extreme volatility of the incident, reported KhaoSod.

Police have launched an investigation into the cause of the accident and will assess the safety protocols surrounding the transportation of flammable materials. No fatalities were reported, though the fire caused significant panic and traffic disruption in the area.