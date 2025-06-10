Lorry explosion in Chon Buri sends flames 10 metres high (video)

Pickup truck carrying LPG cylinders overturned, triggering massive fire instantly

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal5 hours agoLast Updated: Tuesday, June 10, 2025
289 1 minute read
Lorry explosion in Chon Buri sends flames 10 metres high (video)
Pictures courtesy of สวพ.FM91

A terrifying explosion sent fireballs nearly 10 metres into the sky after a lorry packed with gas cylinders overturned and ignited on a Chon Buri road yesterday afternoon.

The dramatic blaze erupted at around 3pm yesterday, June 9, along Route 344 near the Nong Chak intersection in Ban Bueng district. The vehicle, a pickup truck loaded with liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders, lost control and flipped over, instantly sparking a massive fire.

Four fire engines from the Nong Chak Subdistrict Municipality and Nong Irun Subdistrict Administrative Organisation were dispatched to battle the flames, alongside police rescue teams and local volunteers. But the situation quickly escalated as multiple gas cylinders exploded, forcing firefighters to proceed with extreme caution.

Lorry explosion in Chon Buri sends flames 10 metres high (video) | News by Thaiger

Related Articles

Witnesses said the flames towered above nearby buildings as loud bangs echoed across the area. Police halted traffic and urged drivers to slow down to prevent further danger while crews worked to douse the fire. It took around one hour to bring the inferno under control.

The lorry, completely consumed by the fire, was reduced to a charred metal shell. The driver, identified as 40 year old Ek, sustained injuries and complained of pain across his body. Speaking from the roadside, he recalled the horror of the crash.

“I was transporting cooking gas from Map Khlong to deliver to a customer on the Nong Chak–Phanat Nikhom road. I lost control of the vehicle, it overturned, and then exploded,” he said. “I managed to get out just in time and ran to the side of the road.”

Lorry explosion in Chon Buri sends flames 10 metres high (video) | News by Thaiger

After the flames were extinguished, firefighters and police counted at least 20 LPG cylinders, each weighing 40 kilogrammes, among the wreckage. Four of them had exploded. Also recovered were 23 oxygen tanks, adding to the extreme volatility of the incident, reported KhaoSod.

Police have launched an investigation into the cause of the accident and will assess the safety protocols surrounding the transportation of flammable materials. No fatalities were reported, though the fire caused significant panic and traffic disruption in the area.

Latest Thailand News
MK restaurants apologises for food shortages after buffet frenzy Thailand News

MK restaurants apologises for food shortages after buffet frenzy

6 minutes ago
Thai man kills wife in car amid alleged double life and financial dispute Bangkok News

Thai man kills wife in car amid alleged double life and financial dispute

10 minutes ago
Catamaran drifts 24 miles before being safely recovered in Phuket Phuket News

Catamaran drifts 24 miles before being safely recovered in Phuket

19 minutes ago
Thieves caught after ordering food during Bangkok warehouse heist Bangkok News

Thieves caught after ordering food during Bangkok warehouse heist

27 minutes ago
Cambodia&#8217;s military incursion sparks border clash with Thailand Thailand News

Cambodia’s military incursion sparks border clash with Thailand

38 minutes ago
Thai woman arrested for spreading false border dispute claims Crime News

Thai woman arrested for spreading false border dispute claims

47 minutes ago
Health minister denies favouritism in photos with Chinese students Bangkok News

Health minister denies favouritism in photos with Chinese students

55 minutes ago
Pattani police hunt suspects after twin bombings in night market (video) South Thailand News

Pattani police hunt suspects after twin bombings in night market (video)

1 hour ago
Gay Thai man accuses boyfriend of stealing gold, physically assaults him Thailand News

Gay Thai man accuses boyfriend of stealing gold, physically assaults him

1 hour ago
High-speed: Thailand’s airport bullet train back on track (video) Transport News

High-speed: Thailand’s airport bullet train back on track (video)

1 hour ago
Police arrest eight teens in Wichit street racing crackdown Phuket News

Police arrest eight teens in Wichit street racing crackdown

2 hours ago
Vipers in luggage on Thailand to India flight spark trafficking alarm Thailand News

Vipers in luggage on Thailand to India flight spark trafficking alarm

2 hours ago
Drunk woman crashes car into Pattaya construction site Pattaya News

Drunk woman crashes car into Pattaya construction site

2 hours ago
Brit couple charged over £1m Thailand drug smuggling bust Thailand News

Brit couple charged over £1m Thailand drug smuggling bust

2 hours ago
Prachin Buri school lunch suspected in food poisoning outbreak Thailand News

Prachin Buri school lunch suspected in food poisoning outbreak

2 hours ago
Chinese man accuses Thai immigration police of corruption in viral video Bangkok News

Chinese man accuses Thai immigration police of corruption in viral video

3 hours ago
Tragic shooting claims life of Thai man in Surat Thani Crime News

Tragic shooting claims life of Thai man in Surat Thani

3 hours ago
Gecko blamed as toll booth slams car in Chachoengsao chaos (video) Thailand News

Gecko blamed as toll booth slams car in Chachoengsao chaos (video)

3 hours ago
Teen impersonates police spy to lure girl in Chon Buri Crime News

Teen impersonates police spy to lure girl in Chon Buri

3 hours ago
Vietjet Thailand slashes fares by 50% with &#8216;Friend Power Pack&#8217; Thailand News

Vietjet Thailand slashes fares by 50% with ‘Friend Power Pack’

3 hours ago
Man re-arrested for assaulting police in Pran Buri incident Crime News

Man re-arrested for assaulting police in Pran Buri incident

3 hours ago
Phuket’s Biennale aims to put Thai art on global map Phuket News

Phuket’s Biennale aims to put Thai art on global map

3 hours ago
Crane collapse halts Pattaya luxury condo project, safety inspections underway Pattaya News

Crane collapse halts Pattaya luxury condo project, safety inspections underway

4 hours ago
Health minister blasted over Thaksin hospital scandal meeting Thailand News

Health minister blasted over Thaksin hospital scandal meeting

4 hours ago
Nakhon Ratchasima home accused of 1,700 baht electricity theft Crime News

Nakhon Ratchasima home accused of 1,700 baht electricity theft

5 hours ago
Crime NewsPattaya NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal5 hours agoLast Updated: Tuesday, June 10, 2025
289 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.

Related Articles

2 teenage girls rescued from Chon Buri karaoke bar prostitution

2 teenage girls rescued from Chon Buri karaoke bar prostitution

3 days ago
Chon Buri oil spill sparks swift cleanup effort

Chon Buri oil spill sparks swift cleanup effort

3 days ago
Motorcyclist dies in tragic crash on Chon Buri U-turn bridge

Motorcyclist dies in tragic crash on Chon Buri U-turn bridge

1 week ago
Si Racha arson attempt foiled after drug-fuelled attack

Si Racha arson attempt foiled after drug-fuelled attack

2 weeks ago
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x