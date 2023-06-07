Thai family plagued by swarms of beetles struggles to eat and sleep

Picture courtesy of Khaosod

A family in Thailand‘s western Ratchaburi province faces a severe infestation of beetles, making their daily lives difficult as they struggle to eat, sleep, and conduct their regular routines. The 70 year old wooden house is the only one in the area affected by the insects, which have invaded various parts of the home, resulting in a desperate cry for help from the family.

The affected house is situated at 10/1 Moo 4 in Nakhon Chum sub-district, Ban Pong district, Ratchaburi province. The wooden structure, more than 70 years old, has experienced a significant beetle infestation. These beetles have taken up residence in various parts of the building, from the roof and walls to the floors and support columns. Interestingly, this house is the only one in the area affected by the insects, while neighbouring homes remain undisturbed.

The homeowner, Pranom Talingshan, showed a can filled with beetles to reporters, indicating that this was just a small fraction of their problem. “These are just some of the insects we’ve collected in less than half a day,” she said. The family began noticing the black beetles, known locally as “Mang Bueang,” about a week ago when heavy rain began. While they tried sweeping them away at first, the beetle population appeared to be increasing steadily.

Pranom admitted that the situation has made it impossible for her and her family to eat or sleep, as the insects often end up in their food or even inside their mosquito nets. The family is particularly concerned about Pranom’s 90 year old bedridden father, who is unable to protect himself from the insects. This is not the first time the house has been invaded by a swarm of beetles, as it occurred several decades ago as well. At that time, Pranom’s parents had to collect the beetles daily in cans and burn them to prevent their spread. The problem went on for several days before it finally subsided.

The family sought help from the local hospital and the Nakhon Chum administrative office. Both units dispatched personnel to assess the situation and spray insecticides to eliminate the insects. However, the treatment appeared to be ineffective, as the beetles only appear to be stunned momentarily before resuming their activity. With no end in sight, Pranom has publicly appealed to relevant authorities to provide assistance in controlling and eradicating this overwhelming beetle infestation for her family.