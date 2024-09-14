Locals seek lottery luck at Phrae temple ceremony

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

Locals flocked to Chai Mongkol Temple in the northern province of Phrae to seek lucky numbers from a grand ceremony honouring Thao Wessuwan, hoping for a big lottery win. A local vendor revealed that since offering to the temple, her life has significantly improved, with her business thriving.

A group of residents, led by Sukanya, a fresh market vendor, gathered at Wat Chai Mongkhon in Nai Wiang, Mueang district, Phrae province at 9.09am yesterday, September 13. They sought permission from Phra Khru Khosit Sangkhaphitak, the district’s chief monk and abbot of Chai Mongkhol Temple, to conduct a ceremony venerating Thao Wessuwan, whose statue is enshrined within the temple.

The ceremony featured traditional dancers performing a ritual dance and concluded with the lighting of firecrackers. Attendees eagerly examined the numbers on the firecracker tails, hoping to purchase winning lottery tickets.

Sukanya expressed her unwavering faith, stating that since she offered Thao Wessuwan to the temple last year, she has consistently enjoyed good fortune. Her business has flourished without any obstacles. She performed the ceremony to seek blessings for herself, her family, and all participants, reported KhaoSod.

