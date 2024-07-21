Over 1,000 vehicles fill temple for Thao Wessuwan worship

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

Over a thousand vehicles occupied both parking lots as people flocked to Chon Buri’s renowned temple to worship the deity Thao Wessuwan after it reportedly granted nine individuals first-prize lottery wins.

At 9.50am today, July 21, Wat Khao Chong Lom in Khao Khun Song, Si Racha, Chon Buri, saw a surge of visitors enjoying time off due to the Buddhist Lent festival, during which many factories, shops, and companies close, allowing employees to return to their hometowns or stay home and relax.

People gathered at Wat Khao Chong Lom to pay respects to Thao Wessuwan, known as Thao Thong Lon, positioned prominently before Khao Chong Lom. The temple prepared various offerings for the deity, including red garlands, nine red roses, nine incense sticks, candles, red drinks, and firecrackers.

Worshippers sought blessings, fortune, wealth, career success, fame, and prosperity from Thao Wessuwan, also praying for lucky lottery numbers by planting incense sticks in front of the deity.

Thai people believe Thao Wessuwan is the chief of demons and spirits, protecting them from harm and bestowing fortune and desires. This particular Thao Wessuwan, standing 9 metres tall and weighing 1,500 kilogrammes, was created by Phra Khru Palad Wannawat, the abbot of Wat Khao Chong Lom.

The continuous stream of visitors to Wat Khao Chong Lom, especially during the Buddhist Lent festival, illustrates the faith in the power of Thao Wessuwan. Many come to pray for work, wealth, and health.

Temple worship

The deity gained widespread attention in 2023 when nine individuals who had prayed to Thao Wessuwan won the first prize in the lottery. The news spread online, drawing people from across Thailand to make merit at the temple, highlighting the revered status of Thao Wessuwan.

Currently, Wat Khao Chong Lom is working on casting the largest brass statue of Thao Wessuwan in Thailand, standing at 13.99 metres, to be placed in front of Khao Chong Lom. Significant funds are still needed for this project. Devotees can contribute to the construction, with the belief that participating in the creation of the deity, even in a small way, brings prosperity, wealth, and influence.

From July 26 to July 27, the temple will celebrate the two-year anniversary of placing Thao Wessuwan in front of Khao Chong Lom. The festivities will include a consecration ceremony for a smaller replica of the deity and a grand merit-making event, reported KhaoSod.

Additionally, on July 27, a golden statue of Luang Pu Hok, marking 100 years, will be cast. Those unable to attend but wishing to donate can contact Phra Khru Palad Wannawat at 089-1726797.