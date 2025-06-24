Pattaya’s crackdown: Vendors face fines as traffic chaos intensifies

Pattaya’s traffic police have launched a major crackdown on roadside vendors, especially the three-wheeled food and merchandise carts that frequently block busy streets, including the popular Pattaya Beach Road and various side alleys.

Officers are stepping up enforcement efforts, aiming to reduce congestion and improve safety for both drivers and pedestrians.

On Sunday, June 22 at 11.30pm, Police Lieutenant Colonel Phanupong Nimsuwann and his team of traffic officers initiated a sweep targeting vendors obstructing the roads.

The operation involved stopping and fining vendors found blocking roadways, while officers also checked their identification and issued fines on the spot.

The crackdown signals the police’s no-nonsense approach to dealing with the growing issue of traffic disruption caused by these vendors.

The move has divided public opinion. Many residents and local business owners support the efforts, citing the daily frustrations caused by vendors who block narrow streets, alleys, and even emergency routes.

One local commented, “Please clear out Soi Bua Khao and Naklua. Those sidecar trucks park anywhere, blocking traffic and making it impossible for customers and residents to move freely.”

Social media users also expressed similar frustrations, highlighting long-standing traffic jams in areas like Soi 6 and Jomtien, where vendors are blamed for worsening the congestion and limiting parking availability.

However, there is also significant sympathy for the vendors themselves. Many of these roadside businesses provide an essential livelihood for their owners, and some argue that heavy-handed enforcement late at night disproportionately impacts those trying to earn an honest living.

Comments like “Fine them but don’t ruin their chance to support their families” reflect the delicate social balance at play in Pattaya.

Some residents have raised concerns about the inconsistency of enforcement, pointing out that certain vendors, particularly foreigners, seem to escape fines, while local Thai vendors face harsher penalties. There have also been calls for a crackdown on illegal vendors, particularly those from neighbouring countries like Cambodia and Vietnam, further complicating the issue.

Several practical solutions have been proposed, such as designating specific vendor zones and setting clear times for street vending. These measures would allow vendors to continue operating while reducing traffic disruptions.

Others have suggested addressing the issue of poorly managed parking by delivery vehicles and motorbikes, which contribute to the street clutter, reported Pattaya Mail.

Pattaya police reiterated that their primary goal is public safety and smooth traffic flow, reminding all vendors and drivers that blocking roads, double-parking, or setting up stalls in prohibited areas is illegal and will result in fines or confiscation of goods.

As Pattaya continues to grow as a tourist hotspot, local police vow to strike a balance between supporting local vendors and maintaining public order for the benefit of all.