Lao star swindled by Thai celebrity, more than 500 million baht lost

Published

 on 

Photo via Thanakrit Jitareerat and Instagram @aerk_lederer

A Lao actress filed a complaint with the Justice Ministry of Thailand after a former Thai singing celebrity allegedly swindled 34 million baht from her. It is understood another 100 people have fallen victim to the celebrity swindler now hiding in Germany and over 500 million baht has been scammed.

The Lao star, Wanmanee “Lilly” Ponsavan, handed over evidence of the fraud to the Ministry of Justice in Thailand yesterday. Lilly also urged the government to collaborate with Interpol and arrest the alleged conman, 30 year old Aongart “Aerk” Lederer, aka Aerk Laderer, who fled to Germany three weeks ago.

Lilly reported that Aerk invited her to invest in a beauty clinic last month but she refused. Aerk then asked to borrow 6 million baht, which he returned as he promised.

Aerk continued borrowing money from Lilly, the last of which was 300,000 baht for Covid-19 treatment, until the debt reached 34 million baht.

The last conversation they had involved Aerk telling Lilly he had to flee the country because his life was being threatened.

Khaosod reported that Lilly is not the only victim. The platform revealed more than 100 victims were lured into investing in luxury cars, watches, or real estate. He managed to persuade investors by claiming that they could recoup 10% to 15% of their investment.

According to the Khaosod report, victims were divided into two groups: the first group involved 40 people who were scammed in 2018, and the second group saw 50 people swindled from 2020 to 2022.

Lilly said she wants the Department of Special Investigation (DSI) to look into the case. The Lao celebrity also urged other victims in Thailand to file a complaint with the police so the case qualifies for a DSI investigation.

Aerk entered the Thai entertainment industry 12 years ago as a singer under the Siam Country Music Record label. He later formed a record label called Lederer Entertainment in 2015.

Kanyakorn “Kae” Suppakankhacharoen, a former fashion model and Aerk’s ex-girlfriend, committed suicide four years ago.

Kae fell from the third floor of the building in 2018 where her La Prim Clinic was located in Wang Thong Lang district. The reason for her death is still unclear but she left a suicide note accusing Aerk of fraud. Aerk denied any wrongdoing and was never charged.

 

