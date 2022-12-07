Connect with us

Thailand

Father chains up daughter and forces her to return to abusive husband

Published

 on 

Photo via Survive - สายไหมต้องรอด
A non-profit organization rescued a young woman who was chained up by her father last Saturday, December 3. Her father held her captive because he did not want her to divorce her husband.

The founder of non-profit Saimai Survive, Ekkaphop Luengprasert, and his team raided a rental room on Suwin Thawong Road in the Nong Chok district of Bangkok last Saturday to rescue a woman named Na.

Saimai Survive, acting on an anonymous call, swooped and found the 28 year old chained to a table inside the room. Ekkaphop reported that Na looked exhausted, her lips were cut, and she had a bruised face.

Na told Saimai Survive that she was imprisoned by her father because he did not want her to divorce her husband.

Na has been married for nine years ago and the couple has two children. The mother of two explained that her husband was abusive and insulted her many times in public. But that’s not all. Her husband allegedly cheated on her with a neighbour when she was pregnant. Her husband’s colleagues told her that he boasted about his cheating at work.

Na begged her husband for a divorce six months ago but he refused.

Disconsolate, Na took to social media where she met a man, and soon after she left him to move in with her lover.

Her husband told her father his daughter had left him which made him angry. Na’s father visited her new lover’s house, attacked her, and dragged her home.

Her father said…

“You are married. You have a husband and children. You must be patient and focus on your family. Divorce will spoil our family’s name. All the people will condemn us!”

Na is now safe under the care of Saimai Survive.

Channel 3 reported an interview with Na’s father. The father admitted he chained up Na last Friday, December 2 and planned to clear the air with her the following night after work.

He said there was no plan to detain Na forever or hand her back to her husband. He just wanted Na to talk to him and divorce her husband officially according to the law.

Na’s father accepted his wrongdoing and insisted he had good intentions.

Charges against Na’s father have not been revealed but according to Section 310 of the Criminal Law, detaining another person will result in imprisonment for up to three years, a fine of up to 6,000 baht, or both, even if the people involved are family.

 

